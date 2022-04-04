After new reports of atrocities in Ukraine, President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin. And the time to act on climate change is now, according to a new report.

Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial

President Joe Biden on Monday called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and more sanctions against Russia following new reports of atrocities in Ukraine after Russian troops retreated from areas around Kyiv. "We saw what happened in Bucha. He is a war criminal,” Biden said. The State Department later said the barbaric acts were not rare individual instances but rather "part of a broader, troubling campaign.'' Biden joined a growing chorus of world leaders who condemned Russia after Ukrainian officials said the bodies of 410 civilians were found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces. In Bucha, 280 people were buried in mass graves, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited the city Monday. Associated Press reporters saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha.

President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd from left) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 4, 2022. Zelensky said Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army.

One step closer to confirmation

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court moved one step closer to confirmation Monday afternoon. The 22-member Senate Judiciary Committee, which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, voted along party lines for an 11-11 tie, rather than offering a "favorable" or "unfavorable" recommendation. While the tie vote adds an additional procedural step, it won't stop Jackson's nomination from moving to the full Senate for consideration. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., can now set the schedule for a full chamber vote, where Jackson is expected to be confirmed before Congress leaves for Easter recess at the end of the week.

Manchin support likely ensures Jackson's confirmation to Supreme Court.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins will back Jackson, giving nominee bipartisan support.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on March 8, 2022.

What everyone's talking about

Arrest made in Sacramento shooting rampage that killed 6

One man was arrested Monday in a shooting rampage in the heart of California's capital city that left six people dead over the weekend, and police said more arrests are likely. Dandre Martin, 26, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and faces assault and firearm-possession charges, Sacramento police said. More than 100 rounds were fired early Sunday in downtown Sacramento amid a chaotic altercation outside the city's entertainment district, which was packed with people leaving bars. The Sacramento County coroner identified the six victims killed in the attack as three women: Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; and three men, Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022.

Could Earth become 'unlivable'?

According to a new United Nations climate report, yes – and fast, if we don't do something now. Like, right now. Rapid mitigation measures – reductions in fossil fuels and better building practices – are needed to avoid unsustainable global warming, according to the report. In fact, the report says, without immediate and deep emission reductions across all sectors, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is "beyond reach." U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change revealed "a litany of broken climate promises" by governments and corporations and accused them of stoking global warming by clinging to harmful fossil fuels.

The American West could face a 'brutal' century under climate change.

After years of very little rainfall, the lagoon sits dry and cracked in Suesca, Colombia, Feb. 17, 2021. The basin which is dependent on runoff has suffered severe deforestation and erosion, which together with the added impact of climate change has led to a significant reduction of its water level.

Florida woman's ex arrested after her body was found in Alabama

The body of Cassie Carli, a Navarre, Florida, woman who has been missing for about a week, was found in a shallow grave in Alabama Saturday evening. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office had been searching for the 37-year-old since she failed to return from a meeting with her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, to exchange custody of their daughter on March 27. Spanevelo was arrested Saturday in Tennessee on charges including tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation, and destruction of evidence. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said the evidence is there for Spanevelo to be a primary suspect in Carli's death. Now that Carli’s remains have been discovered, Johnson said, Spanevelo has still been reluctant to speak, except for one word: "lawyer."

Cassie Carli, 37, is pictured in this image provided by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

