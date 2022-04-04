What happened in Bucha?

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

After new reports of atrocities in Ukraine, President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin. And the time to act on climate change is now, according to a new report.

👋 Hey! Laura here, and I've got all the news you need to know Monday.

But first, a big oops! 💰 A Virginia woman turned her trash into treasure, literally, after she realized she threw away her winning $110,000 lottery ticket.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial

President Joe Biden on Monday called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and more sanctions against Russia following new reports of atrocities in Ukraine after Russian troops retreated from areas around Kyiv. "We saw what happened in Bucha. He is a war criminal,” Biden said. The State Department later said the barbaric acts were not rare individual instances but rather "part of a broader, troubling campaign.'' Biden joined a growing chorus of world leaders who condemned Russia after Ukrainian officials said the bodies of 410 civilians were found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces. In Bucha, 280 people were buried in mass graves, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited the city Monday. Associated Press reporters saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha.

President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd from left) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 4, 2022. Zelensky said Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army.
President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd from left) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 4, 2022. Zelensky said Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army.

One step closer to confirmation

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court moved one step closer to confirmation Monday afternoon. The 22-member Senate Judiciary Committee, which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, voted along party lines for an 11-11 tie, rather than offering a "favorable" or "unfavorable" recommendation. While the tie vote adds an additional procedural step, it won't stop Jackson's nomination from moving to the full Senate for consideration. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., can now set the schedule for a full chamber vote, where Jackson is expected to be confirmed before Congress leaves for Easter recess at the end of the week.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on March 8, 2022.
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on March 8, 2022.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Arrest made in Sacramento shooting rampage that killed 6

One man was arrested Monday in a shooting rampage in the heart of California's capital city that left six people dead over the weekend, and police said more arrests are likely. Dandre Martin, 26, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and faces assault and firearm-possession charges, Sacramento police said. More than 100 rounds were fired early Sunday in downtown Sacramento amid a chaotic altercation outside the city's entertainment district, which was packed with people leaving bars. The Sacramento County coroner identified the six victims killed in the attack as three women: Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; and three men, Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022.
Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022.

Could Earth become 'unlivable'?

According to a new United Nations climate report, yes – and fast, if we don't do something now. Like, right now. Rapid mitigation measures – reductions in fossil fuels and better building practices – are needed to avoid unsustainable global warming, according to the report. In fact, the report says, without immediate and deep emission reductions across all sectors, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is "beyond reach." U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change revealed "a litany of broken climate promises" by governments and corporations and accused them of stoking global warming by clinging to harmful fossil fuels.

After years of very little rainfall, the lagoon sits dry and cracked in Suesca, Colombia, Feb. 17, 2021. The basin which is dependent on runoff has suffered severe deforestation and erosion, which together with the added impact of climate change has led to a significant reduction of its water level.
After years of very little rainfall, the lagoon sits dry and cracked in Suesca, Colombia, Feb. 17, 2021. The basin which is dependent on runoff has suffered severe deforestation and erosion, which together with the added impact of climate change has led to a significant reduction of its water level.

Real quick

Florida woman's ex arrested after her body was found in Alabama

The body of Cassie Carli, a Navarre, Florida, woman who has been missing for about a week, was found in a shallow grave in Alabama Saturday evening. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office had been searching for the 37-year-old since she failed to return from a meeting with her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, to exchange custody of their daughter on March 27. Spanevelo was arrested Saturday in Tennessee on charges including tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation, and destruction of evidence. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said the evidence is there for Spanevelo to be a primary suspect in Carli's death. Now that Carli’s remains have been discovered, Johnson said, Spanevelo has still been reluctant to speak, except for one word: "lawyer."

Cassie Carli, 37, is pictured in this image provided by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff&#39;s Office.
Cassie Carli, 37, is pictured in this image provided by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: War crimes in Ukraine, Sacramento shooting, Cassie Carli, climate change. It's Monday's news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bucha killings: ‘We brought the dead here because the dogs were trying to eat them’

    The handwritten sign on the passenger window, reading "child" in Russian, offered little protection from the hail of bullets.

  • How to win the Grammys? Make old sounds new again

    Although the 2022 Grammys Awards were dominated by women and people of color, they still favored tradition with just the slightest sprinkling of modernity.

  • Biden calls for additional sanctions, war crimes trial for Putin for atrocities in Ukraine

    "This guy is brutal and what's happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone's seen it," President Joe Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘rancid hate’ in new attack on Parkland survivor David Hogg

    Georgia Republican’s comments called ‘toaster in the bathtub level dumb’

  • Chris Rock's brother joked about the Oscars slap during a comedy set, saying he would 'pop' if Will Smith ran onto his stage

    Tony Rock came to the defense of his brother during a set in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday.

  • 8 Grammys who went to the wrong people this year — and who should've won instead

    The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday. As usual, several awards went to the wrong people, including three out of four major categories.

  • Netflix and Sony pause upcoming projects starring Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

    The Hollywood Reporter reported that the movies "Fast and Loose" and "Bad Boys 4" starring Will Smith will be put on pause following his Oscars slap.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.