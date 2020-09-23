Breonna Taylor: What happened on the night of her death?

The killing of unarmed black woman Breonna Taylor - who was shot in her Louisville home by US police in March - has resonated around the world, with protesters demanding that the public "say her name" so she is not forgotten.

Her family sued the Kentucky city for the death in May and reached a $12m (£9.4m) settlement. But they, alongside activists, are still demanding criminal charges for the three officers who fired the shots.

Two of the officers remain on the force and the third has been fired, but none have been charged. Investigations by state authorities and the FBI continue, with a decision on charges soon expected.

"It's only the beginning of getting full justice," said the 26-year-old's mother, Tamika Palmer, after the settlement was reached in September.

"It's time to move forward with the criminal charges because she deserves that and much more."

What happened to Breonna Taylor?

Ms Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was at home in bed in Louisville on 13 March, when police officers entered her apartment shortly after midnight, her family says.

The Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics officers raided her home, using a battering ram to take her front door off its hinges. No drugs were found on her property and Ms Taylor had no criminal record.

Police were acting on a controversial type of search warrant - known as a "no-knock" warrant - that allows police to enter the home without warning. Police claim they knocked and announced themselves before entering, but Ms Taylor's family and a neighbour have disputed this.

At the time, Ms Taylor was in bed with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, according to her family. Hearing the commotion, Mr Walker believed people were trying to break into the apartment, he later told police, and fired one shot of his pistol.

Officials say Mr Walker's bullet struck a police officer, Jonathan Mattingly, in the leg - an injury for which he later required surgery.

Mr Mattingly and two other officers, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, returned fire and shot more than 20 rounds. Mr Walker wasn't wounded by Ms Taylor was hit multiple times and died in the hallway of her apartment, lawyers for her family said.

The subsequent police report contained numerous errors, including listing Ms Taylor's injuries as "none" and saying no force was used to enter, when a battering ram had been used.

Mr Walker was initially charged with attempted murder and assault of a police officer, but the case against him was dropped in May amid national scrutiny of the case.

Why were police there?

The search warrant obtained by police included Ms Taylor's name and address. Authorities believed her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, was involved in a drug ring and had used her apartment to hide narcotics.

Neither she nor her current boyfriend, Mr Walker, had a history of drug offences, and no narcotics were found at the scene. Mr Walker was not named on the arrest warrant.

An attorney for Ms Taylor's family said she had dated Mr Glover two years earlier, and the pair had maintained a "passive friendship".

Mr Glover was arrested for drug possession on the same night of Breonna Taylor's death. He has said that prosecutors pressed him to name Ms Taylor as a "co-defendant" in the case against him.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal newspaper, in obtaining the search warrant, police had said that Mr Glover had listed Ms Taylor's address as his own on certain documents and also been seen collecting a package from the property.

