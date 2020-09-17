'How can this happen?': OCI proposal for Long Pond leaves neighbours cold

Some residents and business owners in Conception Bay South say they were stunned by an Ocean Choice International (OCI) proposal to build a new wharf and cold storage facility in the middle of the harbour in Long Pond, in Conception Bay South.

"To be quite frank, we were like blown away. How can this happen?" asked Moya Cahill, a longtime resident of the area and a member of the local yacht club's executive.

Cahill said she's not against development but does not see how the project will fit with how the town markets itself

"The first thing they talk about [is] 'a bright town, a bright future.' I really question how bright they are," she said.

The proposal involves a waterlot — that is, the land underneath the water — that OCI purchased from the harbour authority in 2018. A letter that OCI sent in late August to the town council says the plan is to develop 17,000 square metres of new land in the port, in order to build a wharf and cold storage facility.

So far the project has been approved in principle by the town council.

Lights, smells, traffic among worries

Cahill said she's worried about the environmental impact of the infill as well as from the operation of the 24-hour facility once it's open.

"You've got lights, you've got odour, you have the noise from the trucks going back and forth on terminal road. It will be a busy place," she said.

Cahill is also worried the project will jeopardize sailing and recreational boating in the area because of the amount of space needed for the project, and because of hazards to navigation.

She wants a formal environmental review as well as public consultations — the latter of which she is surprised have not yet happened.

Jerome Coady, the owner of Long Pond's Sunset Key Marina, also says he has serious questions in need of answering.

Coady says he was blindsided by the proposal and is distraught by what it may do to the environment.

"It will be looked upon in years ahead to see, how did this ever, ever get approved?" he said.

Coady said while it looks like it will be a great facility, its location doesn't work.

