Hapbee Expands Internationally with Dealership Agreement for Western Australia with Total Recovery

-Total Recovery is a leader in physical and mental recovery for sports, military and mining personnel-

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the innovative wearable, wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee headband and blends, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a distribution and product cooperation agreement with Total Recovery ("Total Recovery"), a highly-regarded sports and industrial recovery company based in Perth, Australia.

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Hapbee Technologies Inc.)

Total Recovery offers integrated sports recovery products and therapy sessions. The distribution agreement represents Hapbee's first international collaboration in which Total Recovery will incorporate the Company's headbands and blends into their services as well as distribute Hapbee's products in Western Australia.

Total Recovery is currently working with the Western Force Super Rugby team, the premier professional rugby team of Western Australia to install a sports studio, called Total Recovery Corner in their club facility, which will integrate Hapbee headbands and blends into their performance and recovery regimens. Rugby WA, SportWest and Masters Swimming Western Australia are located within the facility, with more Western Australian sporting bodies moving into the premises, enabling Hapbee to showcase its blends to various sports organizations and visiting sports teams.

In addition, Total Recovery is building partnerships and attending races with Triathlon WA, West Australian Marathon Club and Masters Swimming Western Australia to name a few, which will include the use of Hapbee products. Total Recovery is also looking to introduce the Hapbee platform to workplace health and safety businesses that work in mining sites for injury prevention and risk management.

"At Total Recovery, we are excited to integrate Hapbee as an integral part of our holistic approach to recovery and performance," said Kieran Longbottom, Director of Total Recovery. "We will be incorporating the devices and blends into recovery services, selling them on our website and in our studio, as well as working directly with specific user groups within Western Australia to allow as many people to experience the benefits of this amazing technology as possible. With backgrounds in high-level professional sports, namely rugby and Australian rules football, we understand the needs of competitive performers, and are well-positioned to offer our holistic approach that is greatly improved by the addition of Hapbee's technology to our recovery platform."

"We are delighted to partner with Total Recovery and integrate Hapbee with their holistic approach to provide recovery solutions," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "This partnership represents a major milestone for us as it is our first collaboration with an international partner that is based in Australia, helping us bring a better option for personal wellness to customers we might not otherwise reach on our own. We look forward to working with Total Recovery in introducing Hapbee to prominent sports organizations, athletes and businesses in Western Australia."

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a unique wearable wellness technology company that helps people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic blends designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others. The Company has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about Hapbee's product marketing and development initiatives; and the introduction of new products or services; are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company's ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's annual information form dated January 27, 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hapbee-expands-internationally-with-dealership-agreement-for-western-australia-with-total-recovery-301446088.html

