Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.10

The board of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of June, with investors receiving MYR0.10 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's stock price has reduced by 34% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 5.2% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 99%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.105 total annually to MYR0.30. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.2% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

