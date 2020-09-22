2021 RDX Receives PMC Edition Treatment, Finished in Stunning Thermal Orange Pearl Paint

- 2021 RDX PMC Edition follows TLX and MDX to be hand-built alongside NSX at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC)
- Combining A-Spec and Platinum Elite Package features, PMC Edition sits atop the RDX lineup, distinguished by striking supercar paint
- Production of the exclusive RDX PMC Edition limited to just 30 units
MARKHAM, ON, Sept 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Acura's top-selling SUV over the last two years gains a healthy dose of NSX supercar DNA with the creation of the 2021 RDX PMC Edition, the fourth vehicle hand assembled by master technicians at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio. Only 30 units of the RDX PMC Edition will be built for the North American market, each bathed in stunning Thermal Orange Pearl paint shared with the electrified NSX supercar. The range topping RDX PMC Edition will carry a sticker price around $58,0001 when the first customer deliveries begin this November.
The RDX PMC Edition is the most well equipped RDX variant, combining the top-shelf features from the RDX Platinum Elite Package with the aggressive and sporty styling cues of the RDX A-Spec. Exclusive to the RDX PMC Edition are gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels; a body colour grille surround; black chrome exhaust finishers; and gloss-black treatment for the roof, side mirrors and door handles. As with previous PMC Edition models, Acura's industry leading torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) is standard equipment.
The RDX PMC Edition's Thermal Orange Pearl exterior is complemented on the inside with colour-matched orange stitching for the seats, center console, door panels, steering wheel and floor mats. Mixing A-Spec style with the Platinum Elite's premium touches, the RDX PMC edition features a 10.5-inch color Head-Up Display, 16-way power Sport Seats trimmed in Ebony Milano leather and Ultrasuede®, heated steering wheel and heated outboard rear seats.
Video - 2021 Acura RDX PMC
Bringing RDX PMC Edition to Life
The 2021 Acura RDX follows the unique formula established with the TLX and MDX PMC Edition models. Once the body-in-white arrives at PMC, each RDX PMC Edition is finished in Thermal Orange Pearl paint, a striking premium paint offered on NSX since 2019. The paint is applied using PMC's advanced robotic paint system in multiple base coats to enhance colour intensity. Next, a mid-coat of gold and orange mica is applied giving off a pearlescent effect in the sunlight. Lastly, four layers of clearcoat are applied to increase the paint's luster and protect the finish. Each PMC Edition undergoes the same meticulous hand inspection process given to the NSX. The total time in paint, including curing, is five days.
Immediately following the paint process, PMC master technicians begin hand assembly, starting with installation of all drivetrain and chassis components, wiring harnesses and electronics. Once completed, the PMC Edition 20-inch wheels, tires, and exterior trim are added. The final step in the process is to fit the vehicle with its unique interior including an individually numbered serial plate affixed to the RDX's center console.
After completing the hand assembly process, every RDX PMC Edition undergoes an identical quality control process as NSX, which includes a full electronic systems line-end test, expert wheel alignment, dyno run, water-leak test and final paint examination. Before exiting PMC, each vehicle is wrapped in a protective film and loaded onto an enclosed, single-car carrier for transport to an Acura dealer.
2021 RDX PMC Edition Canadian Feature Summary
Exclusive to RDX PMC Edition
- Thermal Orange Pearl paint
- Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plate
- Gloss black 20-inch split-5-spoke wheels with black lug nuts
- Gloss black roof panel with panoramic moonroof
- Gloss black door handles
- Gloss black Diamond Pentagon grille with body colour grille surround
- Gloss black door mirrors with auto-dimming
- Dual black chrome exhaust finishers
- Ebony Milano leather sport seats with black Ultrasuede® inserts and orange stitching
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with, A-Spec badge and orange stitching
- Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging and orange stitching
|
RDX PMC Edition Comparison
|
RDX A-Spec
|
RDX Platinum
|
RDX PMC
|
POWERTRAIN & CHASSIS
|
2.0-Litre Turbo VTEC Inline 4-Cylinder
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
SH-AWD® (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™)
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Adaptive Damper System
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
Wheels
|
20 x 8.0 Shark
|
19 x 8.0 Medium
|
20 x 8.0 Gloss
|
Tires
|
255/40 R20 High-
|
235/55 R19 High-
|
255/45 R20 High-
|
TECHNOLOGY FEATURES
|
ACURAWATCH™
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Blind spot information (BSI) System
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Surround-View Camera System
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
True Touchpad Interface™
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
10.5-Inch Head-Up Display (HUD)
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
Acura Navigation System with Real-Time Traffic™
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Natural Language Voice Recognition
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
16-Speaker ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
INTERIOR FEATURES
|
Sport Seats - Perforated Milano Premium Leather and Ultrasuede, Contrast Piping & Stitching
|
•
|
-
|
•
|
Sport Seats - Perforated Milano Premium Leather, Contrast Piping & Stitching
|
-
|
•
|
-
|
Power Front Seats
|
12-Way
|
16-Way
|
16-Way
|
Heated Seats
|
Front
|
Front and Rear
|
Front and Rear
|
Ventilated Front Seats
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
|
-
|
Heated
|
-
|
Leather-Wrapped A-Spec Steering Wheel
|
Heated
|
-
|
Heated
|
Headliner Colour
|
Ebony
|
Interior Color
|
Ebony
|
Instrument Panel Trim
|
Dark Brushed
|
Open Pore Wood
|
Dark Brushed
|
Individually Numbered Serial Plate
|
-
|
-
|
•
|
EXTERIOR FEATURES
|
A-Spec Sport Appearance Package
|
•
|
-
|
•
|
Body Colour Grille Surround
|
-
|
-
|
•
|
Panoramic Roof with Tilt and Slide Function
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Height-Adjustable Power-Operated Tailgate
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate
|
-
|
•
|
-
|
Jewel Eye® LED Headlights
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
LED Fog Lights
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Acoustic Glass Windshield
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Acoustic Front Side Glass
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
Rear Camera Washer
|
-
|
•
|
•
About Acura Canada
Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX luxury flagship sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include 51 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca.
