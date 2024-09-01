Hansi Flick talks Raphinha, Olmo, Casado, Deco after Barcelona 7:0 Valladolid

Despite inflicting a resounding 7-0 defeat to Valladolid, Barcelona manager Hansi FLick chose to remain grounded and humble. Flick, firmly keeping his feet on the ground, avoided any self-congratulation.

He repeatedly reminded everyone that only four matches have been played so far this season. Still, he acknowledged the positive atmosphere within the team.

When asked about the chants for him at Montjuic, he sidestepped the question, focusing instead on the team’s collective effort. “There is only the team,” he remarked, emphasising his belief in a team-first approach.

Flick’s take on the match

Reflecting on the game, Flick praised the team’s performance from the very beginning. He said that his side created good scoring chances by pressing the opponent hard.

“The way the team played from the start was fantastic. That’s what we have to do. When the referee blows the whistle, we have to give 100%. We created good chances, we pressed hard… it was a great game,” he said as quoted by SPORT.

Despite the crowd chanting his name, Flick remained focused on the team’s achievements. “For me, the only thing that matters is the team. We’re happy that the team is doing so well. When I go out to lunch or dinner and see people, they’re kind to us, they help us, they support us, they give us energy.

Hansi Flick is happy with the start at Barcelona. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

“There’s a great atmosphere, a great mentality, and everyone gives good energy to the team, and that makes us stronger. We’re like a family,” he explained.

Flick also underscored the importance of making Barcelona fans proud of their squad. “When you see how the fans support them, they could also see something special, that hunger to go for the next goal, the intensity… which did not let up after 80 minutes.

“That is what makes the fans feel proud of us. We are here to give our best as individuals and as a team,” he added.

Special mention of Deco

Flick also wanted to share the credit for the team’s recent success and took the opportunity to highlight Deco’s role in improving the squad’s physical conditioning.

This summer, Deco brought in specialists such as Julio Tous, Pepe Conde, and Rafa Maldonado to strengthen the physical preparation team. Flick praised these additions, saying,

“When we started the preseason, we analysed everything, and I want to thank Deco because he has brought great experts for training. The medical team is also very good.

“This gives the players a lot of confidence, knowing they are in capable hands. It empowers them to know they are well-prepared to perform at their best for the full 90 minutes.”

However, Flick also cautioned against complacency, noting, “We have 12 points already, but football moves very quickly. You can be up or down in a very short time.”

On Olmo, Raphinha and Casado

Dami Olmo scored his second goal against Valladolid. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Flick went on to mention specific players who have stood out recently. One of them is Dani Olmo.

“I know him very well from my time playing against him at Leipzig. He is an excellent player, and when he operates in midfield, he has a great understanding with Pedri.

“We also have a strong bench with players like Fermin, who can fill these roles effectively. That depth is a huge asset to the team.”

The manager also Raphinha, who was named the match’s Most Valuable Player.

“I’ve watched him regularly, and I’m not surprised by his performance. He needed some time, but he eventually scored a hat trick because he has the quality to do so.

“Raphinha is a fantastic player who works hard to create space for his teammates. He does many things well, and he has been one of the standout performers in these four matches.”

Lastly, Flick discussed a conversation he had with Casado. “We needed to talk, and I explained that he had to position himself in front of the defenders.

“I also advised him on how to align with the ball during play. I appreciate it when players show an interest in improving their game.”