Hansi Flick talks Gavi, Casado, Kounde, Martin after Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona

Hansi Flick, known for his self-critical approach, reflected on Barcelona’s disappointing performance in their recent draw against Celta.

The German coach expressed visible frustration from the bench, particularly after conceding two late goals. This result marked the team’s first draw in an official match since their goalless encounter at San Mames on March 3, breaking a 31-match streak.

Flick did not shy away from critiquing the team’s performance, stating that the issues were not confined to the final moments of the game but were evident throughout.

“It wasn’t just the last 10 minutes. It was the whole match. We played a really bad game. We have to be honest,” he began saying.

The coach emphasised that mistakes in the first half, a lack of confidence with the ball, and an inability to play their usual style of football led to the underwhelming result.

“We made a lot of mistakes, also in the first half, and we weren’t confident with the ball. We didn’t play the football we’re used to.”

While the team managed to salvage a point, Flick made it clear that such performances are unacceptable and must not be repeated.

“We were lucky with some situations and in the end, we got a point and we have to react because it can’t be repeated.”

Difficult to play Celta

Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

He stressed that every match demands full commitment and concentration. Facing a team like Celta, who possesses a strong mentality, was always going to be a challenge.

“It is always difficult to play against Celta, who have a good mentality. It was windy but that is no excuse. Sometimes a centimetre can end up deciding but there was a little less concentration.”

Flick acknowledged external factors like the windy conditions but refused to use them as excuses. Instead, he pointed to lapses in focus and effort, noting that playing at 80% or 85% intensity simply isn’t enough to secure a win.

“What we saw today is the summary: when you play at 80% or 85% you cannot win. That is what I can say.”

Gavi, Casado and Kounde

The coach also touched on individual performances. Regarding Gavi, he expressed optimism about the player’s development, hoping he could soon manage a full 90 minutes on the pitch to contribute even more to the team.

“I’ve seen him doing well, but step by step. I hope he can play 90 minutes soon because he gives us a lot,” he noted.

Marc Casado was sent off against Celta Vigo. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

On Marc Casado’s expulsion, Flick reiterated that concentration is key, especially on challenging pitches like Balaidos, where complacency can prove costly.

Mistakes, such as Jules Kounde’s misstep, were viewed as a result of broader issues throughout the match, including poor passes and decisions.

“It was a consequence of the whole game. Lots of mistakes. Bad passes, bad decisions. We lost two points together and we will all get up together.”

When questioned about substituting Gerard Martin after halftime, Flick clarified that his decisions are always performance-based rather than influenced by yellow cards.

“I don’t make changes based on whether a player has a yellow card or not, but on performance,” he explained.

He concluded with a clear message to the team: winning requires playing at 100%—nothing less is acceptable.

“I’ve already said that the result is a consequence of how we played. When you don’t play at 100 percent, you can’t win. It’s as simple as that.

“If you don’t play at 100% you can’t win. That’s all it is,” he concluded.

