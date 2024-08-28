Hansi Flick’s strongest Barcelona lineup and formation with game-changer Olmo

The Hansi Flick era at FC Barcelona is off to a near-perfect start as the Catalans are three for three in the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Amidst all the noise surrounding their registration and transfer issues, Flick & co. have been able to deliver on the field, registering three wins in three tricky games – against Valencia at Mestalla, a tough Athletic Club side, and away at Vallecas vs Rayo Vallecano.

The first two wins came with Barcelona not even being able to count on their marquee summer signing Dani Olmo – who was only registered yesterday and made his debut against Rayo later on in the night.

And it was a debut to remember as the UEFA Euro 2024 top scorer showed he can be a game-changing addition for Barcelona with his all-round display, finishing off with the match-winning goal.

Hansi Flick’s best Barcelona lineup with Olmo

Now that Olmo is up and running, it is only a matter of time before he is drafted right into the starting lineup by the manager, especially considering the impact he made last night.

Injuries to Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, and more recently Marc Bernal are a major cause of concern.

At the same time, any new arrivals are starting to look unlikely with the transfer window set to close on Friday.

Under the circumstances, Flick must find his best starting XI and here is how it could look like without the injured players and any new additions.

Flick must find ways to navigate Barcelona’s injury woes. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

The manager is expected to continue with the 4-2-3-1 formation he has stuck by so far at Barcelona.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen continues to be the team’s best option in goal despite his shortcomings – something that the German needs to work on addressing.

Jules Kounde has shown he can be the long-term solution for the right-back slot while Alejandro Balde is the undisputed first-choice at left-back even though Gerard Martin has shown promise.

Even though he is only 17, Pau Cubarsi is an untouchable presence in the starting XI at the heart of the defence. Ronald Araujo will be the obvious starter alongside the teenager once he is back but until then, Flick has no choice but to continue with Inigo Martinez.

Pedri is shining in the early parts of Flick’s tenure and has cemented his place as one of the two midfield pivots with the freedom to push forward constantly and enter into the box.

Marc Bernal had excelled alongside him in the first three matches but with his season likely over and Gavi and De Jong still some time away from a return, Marc Casado becomes Flick’s best bet in the second pivot position.

Dani Olmo is greatly admired for his versatility at Barcelona but the Spaniard is likely to stick to his niche role as the No. 10, operating off of main striker Robert Lewandowski in Flick’s setup.

Lamine Yamal, who has started the new season in a blistering fashion, is the obvious pick on the right flank and Raphinha slots in on the left, with his work rate and pressing abilities of great value to the team.