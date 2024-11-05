Hansi Flick sends guarantee to Barcelona fans ahead of Red Star matchup

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has on Tuesday sent a guarantee the way of the club’s supporters, surrounding their next performance.

Barcelona are of course primed to return to action tomorrow evening.

Turning attentions back towards matters on the continent, the Blaugrana will make the trip to Serbia, for a Champions League meeting with Red Star Belgrade.

Barca will head into proceedungs on Wednesday brimming with confidence, fresh off making it six wins on the spin at the expense of Espanyol over the weekend.

En route to as much, however, Hansi Flick’s troops did suffer a couple of scares, after taking their foot off the gas during the 2nd-half.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference this evening, Barca’s headmaster himself was therefore keen to make clear that a similar scenario will under no circumstances play out against Red Star:

“We will not drop our intensity like we did in the second half vs Espanyol. We will play better football than we did in the second half the other day.”

