Hansi Flick reveals what he said to Nico Williams after Barcelona win

FC Barcelona won their second game of the 2024-25 season as they overcame a challenging Athletic Club side with a 2-1 victory last night. Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski scored the two goals for the Catalans, while Sancet scored from the penalty spot for the Basques.

Although he was not on the scoresheet, the player with most of the spotlight on him last night was certainly Nico Williams. The Spaniard has been linked with Barcelona for the entirety of this summer transfer window, and thus this was a special match for him.

Even before the match started, the Spanish winger was seen talking and joking with some of Barcelona’s team members, including Fermin Lopez, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Lamine Yamal. He also chatted briefly with Lewandowski.

Nico played the full game and left the pitch only after the final whistle. He played more of a defensive role in this game, trying to contain Lamine Yamal, and had only two notable offensive contributions. As he was leaving, he also interacted with Hansi Flick, with both sharing a handshake and exchanging a few words.

As Mundo Deportivo has reported, the Barcelona manager was asked about the content of this conversation after the match. Responding to this question, the German tactician said: “My hug to Nico Williams? I just congratulated him for the Euros. I don’t like talking about opponents.”

All this camaraderie between the Barcelona players and Nico makes him a perfect target for the Catalan side. However, he also has very strong ties with Athletic Club, and convincing him to move away from his current side will not be easy for the Blaugranes.

But there is still some time left in the transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether Nico can don the blue and garnet jersey this season.