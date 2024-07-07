Hansi Flick will now have a very depleted Barcelona midfield

The problems both on and off the field do not seem to stop when it comes to FC Barcelona. Despite the club’s best efforts, some factors beyond their control continue to harm them. This time around, FC Barcelona has been forced to deal with some very unfortunate injuries.

The latest victims to such injuries have been 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Pedri and 25-year-old Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo. Two very key players for their respective countries, but they are both also very integral for FC Barcelona as star players in their unique positions.

Pedri’s injury, however, adds a major headache to a steadily growing list of frustrations for new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona coach is now set to have a heavily depleted midfield as he prepares for the pre-season tour to the United States of America.

In this pre-season tour, Barcelona are expected to face off against Manchester City, Real Madrid, and then AC Milan. However, beyond just the loss of Pedri, the German coach will also be without the services of Gavi, and will likely have the casualty of Frenkie de Jong to worry about as well.

Moreover, Fermin Lopez will likely be unavailable as he is set to travel with the Spanish squad that will take part in the Olympic games. Ilkay Gundogan will also likely need to be deployed cautiously, given that he has been playing excessively during the previous season and for Germany in the European Championship.

However, one silver lining could be that Hansi Flick will now have a clear route to make use of the subsidiary midfielders. This includes the likes of Marc Casado, Unai Hernandez, Marc Bernal, and Noah Darvich. The Barcelona coach is also reportedly already excited to work with them, and he may now get his chance to.