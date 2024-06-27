Hansi Flick informs Barcelona winger ‘he wants him to stay’ – report

According to Alex Silvestre on El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has told Joao Felix that he wants him to stay with the team. Flick believes that he can help Felix play at his best and be a valuable player for Barcelona.

The current situation with Felix is complicated because of his involvement in the ongoing Euros. He is under contract with Atletico Madrid, and they want to sell him for over €50 million.

However, Felix has not played much in the Euros, specifically before their recent loss to Georgia. This lack of playing time is hurting his market value, making it harder for Atletico Madrid to find a buyer willing to pay the amount they want.

Reports have made it clear that Barcelona are not willing to pay €50 million for Felix. Instead, Flick and other club officials, including Joan Laporta, see potential in Felix and want to keep him.

However, because of Barcelona’s financial problems and Felix’s inconsistent performances last season, they are only interested in another loan deal, not a full purchase.

Negotiations are necessary

Joao Felix has played just one game for Portugal at the Euros. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid would prefer to sell Felix outright, but given the current market situation, they might have to agree to another loan deal.

This could include an option for Barcelona to buy Felix next year. This is seen as the best possible solution for Atletico right now because there are not many clubs interested in negotiating a purchase at the price they want.

Barcelona’s interest in Felix is driven by Flick’s confidence in the player’s abilities. Flick thinks he can bring out the best in Felix, making him a key player for the team.

Despite the challenges with finances and Felix’s recent performances, the club is looking for ways to make this work without spending the large sum Atletico Madrid is asking for.

In summary, Felix’s future is still uncertain. Barcelona wants to keep him on a loan deal because they cannot afford to buy him outright. Atletico Madrid want to sell him, but his low playing time in the Euros is lowering his market value, making it difficult to find a buyer.

The best solution for both clubs right now might be another loan deal, giving Felix a chance to prove his worth and possibly secure a permanent move to Barcelona in the future.