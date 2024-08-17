Hansi Flick determines starting players against Valencia, in doubt over one position

Barcelona are set to kick off their new season with fresh optimism under the new manager Hansi Flick.

However, the club faces several challenges, particularly concerning player registrations. If these issues continue, Flick may find himself with limited options when selecting his starting lineup.

One of the main concerns is the decision on the centre-back pairing for the upcoming match. According to a report from SPORT, the first question mark for tomorrow’s game revolves around who will be the starting centre-backs.

Flick is considering using Andreas Christensen in a more defensive midfield role, while Inigo Martinez is expected to start in the defence. The question remains whether he will be partnered with Eric Garcia or the young talent Pau Cubarsi.

The full-back positions appear to be more settled. Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde are likely to take their usual spots on the right and left flanks, respectively.

What about midfield and attack?

In the midfield, Flick has several options to consider. During the Gamper Trophy match, he employed a 4-3-3 formation with Marc Bernal, Marc Casado, and Pablo Torre in the midfield.

Marc Casado is likely to start against Valencia. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Notably, the midfielders were positioned at varying heights, with Torre being the most advanced of the three. Although Bernal made a significant error that led to a goal, he generally performed well in that game.

Given the challenges ahead, Flick has also experimented with using Christensen as a central midfielder. In a match as demanding as Valencia, Flick might opt for more experienced players to ensure greater stability in the midfield.

This could mean that Torre could make way for Ilkay Gundogan, who would take on the role of linking up with the forwards. Despite these changes, Casado, who has been a key player in Flick’s early friendlies, is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup.

Pedri, who has recently recovered from a knee sprain sustained during the Euros, will be available on the bench.

Flick has praised Pedri’s ability to transform the game and could give him some minutes in the second half. With his return to fitness, Pedri is ready to make an impact and potentially score goals.

Finally, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha will start the match against Valencia.

Raphinha is set to play on the left wing, while Yamal will occupy his usual position on the right. These attacking options provide Barcelona with a strong front line as they look to start the season on a positive note.