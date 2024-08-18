Hansi Flick denies claims of Barcelona star wanting to leave – “I have a feeling he’ll stay”

In the last few weeks, there has been growing speculation on the future of Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. Reports have stated that club bosses want to move him on before the summer transfer window closes of his high wages, and on Saturday, news broke that they could be about to get their wish.

Sport claimed that Gundogan had asked to leave Barcelona, just one year after he joined from Manchester City on a free transfer. He’s been linked with Fenerbahce recently, although the veteran midfielder has publicly denied that interest in the last couple of weeks.

Hansi Flick was asked about Gundogan after Barcelona’s victory over Valencia on Saturday night (via Diario AS). He expressed his belief that his fellow German will continue in Catalonia for the entirety of the 2024-25 season.

“”Gundogan got a cut on Monday. I’ve spoken to him, but that’s something between us, not for you. I know him well, I know what kind of player and person he is. Like I said, the conversation is something between us, but I have a feeling he’ll stay.”

There’s no doubt that Gundogan is an important member of Barcelona’s squad, and they will be better for him continuing this season. His experience and leadership will be essential for Hansi Flick, of that there is no doubt.