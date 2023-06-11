Hansel and Gretel: an artful tasting plate – but you really want a great big black forest gateau

Opera Holland Park's Hansel and Gretel - Ali Wright

Did they run away or were they pushed? Depending on who’s doing the telling, Hansel and Gretel can be a horror story – two naughty children getting their comeuppance – or a fairy-tale fantasy that always gets its young heroes safely home for tea.

Stagings of Engelbert Humperdinck’s 1893 opera sit, similarly, anywhere on a spectrum from Grimm to just plain grim. John Wilkie’s new production for Opera Holland Park charts a safe, if slightly erratic, middle course. We’re in the 1930s. The children’s home is bare, but there are black-and-white posters of Marlene Dietrich tacked to the walls, and when their father gets home (drunk) he’s carrying not just the longed-for food to fill the empty cupboards, but a film magazine. It’s the key to an adventure whose visual imagination (courtesy of designer Neil Irish) runs rampant through the genres.

A cluster of storybook figures shadow the action, intervening whenever the threat level rises. Together with a Sandman (April Koyejo-Audiger) who sails on in a bathtub-boat complete with shower-curtain sail, a glitzy, Busby Berkeley chorus-girl Dew Fairy (Charlotte Bowden) and a solemn brigade of woodland creatures – gorgeous cardboard animal-heads perched above their crisply starched uniforms – they balance the menace of Eleanor Dennis’s Gingerbread Witch.

Her transformation from peroxide-blonde starlet to general (stepping out of her sequinned dress to reveal full military uniform beneath) is the stuff of Freudian nightmares. And that’s before she rips the “heart” straight from the chest of a luckless flunkey.

Humperdinck’s Wagnerian score is a workout for any orchestra – a challenge for the compact City of London Sinfonia and conductor Karin Hendrickson, who give us plenty of lean and hungry, but not quite the heaped whipped-cream clouds we need later on. The outstanding children’s chorus does, however, sprinkle on some welcome fairy dust in the finale.

The doughnut-shaped stage (the orchestra the jam in the centre) does no one any favours. The action all seems an awfully long way away, hard work for almost all the young singers. Only Paul Carey Jones (Peter, the children’s father) breezes through it, his voice six sizes larger than everyone else’s.

Charlotte Badham (Hansel) and Laura Lolita Peresivana (Gretel) are an engaging pair, all grubby knees, sticky fingers and squabble – no prissiness here. Dennis’s muscovado-rich soprano is a luscious delight, and what a treat to have a woman singing a role that too often gets camped up in drag.

Wilkie’s Hansel and Gretel is an agreeable sugar-hit – but it’s a tasting plate of small, artful ideas when what you really want is a great big black forest gateau to get stuck into.

In rep until June 23; operahollandpark.com