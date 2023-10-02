Hansard Global plc's (LON:HSD) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Hansard Global's (LON:HSD) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past month. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hansard Global's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hansard Global is:

26% = UK£5.7m ÷ UK£22m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.26 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Hansard Global's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Hansard Global has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 8.5% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. For this reason, Hansard Global's five year net income decline of 5.7% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, we compared Hansard Global's performance against the industry and found that the industry shrunk its earnings at 9.9% in the same period, which suggests that the company's earnings have been shrinking at a slower rate than its industry, This does offer shareholders some relief

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Hansard Global fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Hansard Global Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 133%,Hansard Global's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Hansard Global visit our risks dashboard for free.

In addition, Hansard Global has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Hansard Global. In spite of the high ROE, the company has failed to see growth in its earnings due to it paying out most of its profits as dividend, with almost nothing left to invest into its own business. Additionally, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to continue to see a similar decline in its earnings in the future as well. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

