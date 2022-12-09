Hanover police perform CPR on person with no vital signs

HANOVER – Hanover police have had a busy few days.

Police Chief Christopher Knoll said via Twitter that officers responded to a call on the weekend of a person with no vital signs. They immediately started CPR until paramedics arrived, and the patient was rushed to hospital. The patient was revived and as of press time, remained under doctor’s care.

Knoll said seconds really do count in these situations, and advised people to consider getting CPR training.

He commended the other emergency services personnel and the Hanover hospital for effective teamwork.

Also on the weekend, Hanover police investigated a disturbance at a convenience store during which a man attacked another man with a hammer. Police say the two know each other. The victim received a fractured skull.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man of no fixed address and have charged him with a number of offences – aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, and several counts of breach of probation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. The investigation continues.

Hanover police were given a helping hand on the weekend from Grey-Bruce OPP. Hanover police executed an arrest warrant on a man who failed to show up in court to face Hanover charges. Knowing the Hanover police were busy with the town’s Santa Claus parade, the OPP arrested the man for impaired driving and transported him to the Hanover Police Service. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A Hanover police report dated Dec. 3 involves a call about a woman found passed out in a vehicle in a drug store parking lot. Police determined the 51-year-old driver from West Grey was intoxicated, and the vehicle was stolen. Breath test reading showed an alcohol level of nearly four times the legal limit. The driver is charged with impaired driving, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and other offences. Chief Knoll expressed his thanks to the person who contacted police, saying it likely prevented a tragedy.

Anyone wanting to contact the Hanover Police Service is asked to call 519-364-2411 or in case of an emergency, 911.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times