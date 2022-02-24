Hanover Barons clip Walkerton Hawks in 7-1 drubbing

HANOVER – A fierce winter storm kept the Walkerton Hawks from travelling to Goderich on Saturday night, after a resounding 7-1 defeat at the hands of the Hanover Barons on Friday night.

Hanover was up 2-0 by the end of the first period, with goals from Bryan Richardson and Samson Walsom (on the power play), and built their lead by four more in the second period – Alex McGillivray, Owen Torrie, Ryan Colquhoun and another by Richardson. Dean Sealey registered three assists, and Kyle Detweiler and Dylan Richardson each got two, with the remaining assists by McGillivray, Ryan Goetz and Austin Griffin.

The third period saw Hanover score once again – Chris Ferri, his second of the night, from Drayton Howell and McGillivray. But Walkerton never gave up. With less than five minutes left in the game, Elliott McCarey scored, with assists credited to Hayden Robinson and Owen Tichbourne.

Robinson, formerly with the Wingham Ironmen, was signed by the Hawks on Feb. 11, one of several late-season additions to the team. The others are Owen Gemmel, goalie Joshua Silverman, Spencer Lammie-Sutter and Dre Leismeister.

The next scheduled game in the regular season is Saturday, Feb. 26, when the Hawks travel to Mitchell for a 7 p.m. game.

On March 4, the Hawks host Mount Forest for an 8:20 p.m. match, the last scheduled game of the regular season.

As the PJHL North Pollock Division’s regular season draws to a close, the Hanover Barons are in first place with 49 points, with the Mitchell Hawks a close second with 47. Third place is held by the Mount Forest Patriots with 31 points. The Kincardine Bulldogs are in fourth place with 29, Wingham in fifth with 27, Walkerton in sixth with 15 and the Goderich Flyers seventh with six points.

Fans should note that some COVID-19 restrictions remain in place at arenas – people must show proof of vaccination with the QR code, which will be scanned, and photo identification.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times