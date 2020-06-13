Hannibal Buress to Stream ‘Miami Nights’ Comedy Special on YouTube for Free

Click here to read the full article.

Hannibal Buress is gearing up to release “Miami Nights,” his upcoming comedy special based on his arrest in Miami in 2017.

The stand-up comedian and star of “The Eric Andre Show” has posted a decidedly short and sweet teaser for his upcoming special, as well. The 13-second announcement video consists of police body cam footage from Buress’ arrest where Buress says, “Ayy, what’s up YouTube? It’s Me. Hannibal Buress. This cop stupid as fuck.”

“Miami Nights” will be streamed on YouTube for free Friday, July 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Miami Herald reported that Buress was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for disorderly intoxication in 2017 when he asked a police officer to call him an Uber. Prosecutors dropped the charge several months later. Buress told the Sun Sentinel in a 2018 interview that he tried to go into a bar to get a phone charger to call an Uber after the police officer declined his request, only to be told by the officer that he was too drunk to go inside.

“’If I can’t be on the street, where do you want me to be?’ I ask him,” Buress said in the Sun Sentinel interview. “I was in a state of trying to get home. The body-cam video starts after that. That’s why I’m so vocal toward him… Obviously, it’s an avoidable situation, but I don’t really believe I was at fault.”

Buress hasn’t shared any other info about the special other than the fact that it will be based off his 2017 arrest, but the lack of information is unlikely to matter for fans of Buress’ comedy. Buress has released five comedy specials and has appeared in hit shows such as “Broad City” and “30 Rock.” His most notable television work has been his appearances in Adult Swim’s surreal talk show parody “The Eric Andre Show,” where he serves as Andre’s co-host. “The Eric Andre Show” Season 5 is slated to premiere on Adult Swim later this year.

Check out the 13-second teaser for “Hannibal Buress: Miami Nights” below. If that’s too brief, there’s always Buress’ insightful and heartwarming interview with Nick Cannon from “The Eric Andre Show” to fall back on.

