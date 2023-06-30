Hannibal: The 5 Things We Wish We’d Gotten to See

It’s been nearly eight years since Hannibal went off the air — but somehow, the taste of it still lingers in our mouths.

Since Bryan Fuller’s gloriously gruesome crime drama ended its three-season run on NBC back in 2015, nothing has really filled the void it left in our hearts. And that void is considerable: Mads Mikkelsen crafted a seductive yet sinister version of iconic killer Hannibal Lecter that even rivaled Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar-winning turn, and Hugh Dancy matched him step for step as haunted FBI profiler Will Graham. We still can’t believe that Fuller’s blood-soaked psychological drama, with its artfully arranged corpses and deliciously carnivorous feasts, actually aired on a broadcast network… and we still can’t believe that it only earned a total of one measly Emmy nomination.

Still, Hannibal amassed a formidable cult following with an army of devoted fans known as Fannibals, and we join them in keeping our hopes alive for a fourth season someday. (Mikkelsen himself said recently “there’s always a chance” for a revival.) But until that happens, we’re left wondering what might have been. So read on to see the five things we wish we were able to see in a fourth season of Hannibal — and then hit the comments section below, Fannibals, and tell us what tasty treats you’d like to see in a potential Season 4.

