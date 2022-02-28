Hannah Waddingham Calls Her Ted Lasso Costars a 'Gaggle of Idiots' as She Accepts Show's SAG Win

Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham

The cast of Ted Lasso has been awarded for their efforts at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

On Sunday, the Apple TV+ show was announced as the winner in the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series category. Star Hannah Waddingham and the cast appeared virtually from the U.K. to accept the honor.

After playfully telling her costars to "shut up" so she could give their speech, Waddingham, 47, said, "Oh my gosh, seriously, even though we're a complete gaggle of idiots, we are so appreciative. Thank you so, so much. And we wish we were there with you, don't we?"

They also gave a shout-out to costar Juno Temple, who attended the awards show in Santa Monica, California, in person. Temple, 32, excitedly smiled and clapped along. "We love you!" said Waddingham.

The acclaimed series beat out The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Only Murders in the Building for the prize.

On Sunday, co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis won outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role as well.

RELATED: SAG Awards 2022 — See the Complete List of Winners

Ted Lasso's win only furthers the Apple TV+ show's winning streak, which previously kicked off after its August 2020 premiere. The series, inspired by Sudeikis' character created for NBC Sports promos, follows the titular character as he travels from the U.S. to the U.K. to coach a premier league football team without prior experience.

Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Sarah Niles also star in the series.

After Ted Lasso was renewed for a third season in October 2020, Sudeikis opened about the show's future.

"I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can't look at season 4 when we're in the middle of season 3," the 46-year-old comedic actor told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. "We can't worry about the championships when we're in the first round of playoffs, you know?"

Sudeikis added, "We got to take it one game at a time."

The 28th Annual SAG Awards are being broadcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27.

