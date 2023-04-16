Hannah Spearritt breaks silence over death of ex Paul Cattermole

S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt (PA Archive)

Hannah Spearritt has told of her heartbreak after the death of S Club 7 bandmate and ex-boyfriend Paul Cattermole.

Cattermole, 46, was found at his home in Dorset on Thursday, April 6, and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

Spearritt, 42, who dated Cattermole for seven years, said: “It’s still so raw. I have these moments where I don’t quite believe it’s real.”

Paul Cattermole was “a beacon of light for a generation”, said S Club 7’s manager (PA Wire)

Spearritt learned that Cattermole had died after a text from their tour manager.

She said: “It’s all the more tragic because he was looking forward to the tour the most out of all of us. He just wanted to have fun.”

Spearritt now lives with partner Adam Thomas, 42, and their two children Taya, four, and Tora, two.

She told the Sun on Sunday that her “heart was broken for Paul and his family”.

“He was happier than he had been in years, so for this to happen now, makes it even more heartbreaking,” she said.

“And with Paul being famous, it makes it more difficult emotionally as it’s a lot harder to block it all out, which is my coping mechanism.

“Having said that, the messages of support have been heartwarming. They have helped bring a little ray of sunshine within the darkness.”

Cattermole has been hailed as a “beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans” in moving tributes from other stars.

In a statement announcing the death, Cattermole’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

Born in St Albans, Hertfordshire, Cattermole was a member of the National Youth Music Theatre, where he met fellow S Club member Spearritt.

Originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, S Club 7 had a string of hits including “Reach”, “Don’t Stop Movin’” and their debut “Bring It All Back”.

Story continues

The band was also known for the BBC children’s TV shows Miami 7 and L.A. 7, which saw them play fictionalised versions of themselves in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Cattermole became the first member to leave the group in 2002, forming nu-metal band Skua with old school friends, only for them to split a year later after failing to land a record contract.

Cattermole, with former S Club 7 members Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh, formed S Club 3 in 2008, playing live shows at universities, nightclubs and holiday camps.