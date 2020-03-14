Hannah Finchamp claims women's title at The Mid South

null

Image 1 of 6

Finchamp takes victory

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 6

The final podium

Image 3 of 6

Riders await the start of the race

Image 4 of 6

A scene from the race start

Image 5 of 6

The peloton heads out in the rain

Image 6 of 6

The conditions out on the course

Hannah Finchamp was the first woman to cross the line at The Mid South on Saturday, getting the better of 2018 winner Amanda Nauman at the finish in Stillwater, Oklahoma, by almost 14 minutes to claim the 2020 crown at the 160km gravel race.

The predicted rain in the Stillwater area – and an accompanying lightning strike – arrived in time to delay the start of the 160km race by half an hour, but it didn’t deter the enthusiasm of the hardiest souls while the mud of rural Oklahoma roads awaited.

As the rains poured, the mud thickened, and power was going to be the featured asset of the day. Finchamp was out in front by the midway point of the race, and consolidated her lead position over the remainder to take the win by some distance.



