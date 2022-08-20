Hannah Montana casting director reveals who Miley Cyrus beat out for the role

The Hannah Montana series turned Miley Cyrus into a household name, but the role could have been a star-making turn for two other actresses.

Rumors have been swirling that singer Belinda, known for her performance in The Cheetah Girls 2, nearly landed the part of the beloved character. However, the Disney Channel show's original casting director, Lisa London, has now put them to rest, revealing who actually almost led the teen hit, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

In a video shared to TikTok, London clarified that the Spanish-Mexican singer was, in fact, not in contention. Instead, Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen and Daniella Monet, who appeared on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101 and Victorious, came close to snagging the plum gig.

HANNAH MONTANA, Miley Cyrus, (Season 1), 2006-, © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Everett Collection Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana

"I discovered Miley Cyrus," said London. "I wanted to let everyone know that Belinda, who is lovely by the way, was never in the top 3 for the role of Hannah."

Pulling in a visual aid as evidence, London shared a piece of paper containing a list of the three actresses vying for the role in 2005. The trio made it to the final round of those competing to play the middle school student and secret pop star, beating out more than a thousand girls who auditioned.

HANNAH MONTANA - "You're So Vain, You Probably Think This Zit Is All About You" - Hannah Montana will appear in her first major billboard campaign but when Miley goes for a sneak peek, she discovers that a zit has been added to her face. Miley tries to hide her horror because Lilly is feeling very self-conscious ever since she lost her contacts and is stuck wearing glasses - and vows not to compete in an upcoming skateboard competition. Rico tricks Jackson into serving as a magician's assistant in order to get a raise, on "Hannah Montana," airing on FRIDAY AUGUST 12 (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) on the Disney Channel. (DISNEY CHANNEL/BYRON COHEN) MILEY CYRUS; UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Actress Daniella Monet visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on January 15, 2020 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Taylor Momsen poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

DISNEY CHANNEL/BYRON COHEN; Paul Archuleta/Getty; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Miley Cyrus; Daniella Monet; Taylor Momsen

London also noted that the character was originally called Chloe rather than Miley Stewart before Cyrus was cast.

The series went on to become a global phenomenon, spawning the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie. In March, Cyrus celebrated the show's 15th anniversary with a heartfelt letter to fans.

"It's been a while — 15 years to be exact — since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity," she wrote. "Then slipped into a puke-pink terrycloth robe and a bedazzled HM over the [heart]."

Hannah Montana is currently streaming on Disney+.

