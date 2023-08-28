'Hannah Montana' actor Mitchel Musso arrested on charges of public intoxication, theft

Actor Mitchel Musso was arrested in Texas on Saturday on charges of public intoxication and theft.

Musso, best known for his role as Oliver Oken on the Disney Channel sitcom, was taken into custody by police in Rockwall, Texas, Saturday night after someone reported a disturbance at a local hotel, according to a press release from the Rockwall Police Department.

Police were called to the scene after the 32-year-old actor, who appeared intoxicated, allegedly entered the hotel and took a bag of chips without paying for the item. When Musso was asked to pay for the chips, he reportedly became verbally abusive and left without paying.

Musso was identified by Rockwall police outside the hotel, where he demonstrated signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested on two counts: public intoxication and theft under $100. A background check also revealed Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants.

Mitchell was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center and spent one night in jail.

He was released Sunday afternoon after posting a $1,000 bond.

Miley Cyrus, from left, Mitchel Musso and Emily Osment appear in a scene on "Hannah Montana."

USA TODAY has reached out to Musso’s representatives for comment.

Musso starred on "Hannah Montana" alongside Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment and Jason Earles from 2006-2011.

In 2016, Musso celebrated the sitcom and his love for his former castmates with an online tribute that marked the show’s 10th anniversary.

"When I think of family I think of you girls," Musso wrote on social media at the time. "Thank you for always being my best and always having my back."

Contributing: Jaleesa M. Jones, USA TODAY

