Hannah Hidalgo drops 29 points as No. 8 Notre Dame hands No. 2 UConn its first loss

No. 2 UConn is undefeated no more. Hannah Hidalgo had something to do with it.

The Notre Dame star posted 29 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead the Fighting Irish in a 79-68 win over the Huskies on Thursday.

