Hannah Brown's Mom Just Took a Huge Jab at Jed Wyatt on Instagram

Remember when Hannah Brown chose Jed Wyatt over Tyler Cameron on the last season of The Bachelorette and it all came tumbling down thanks to cheating allegations and a really cringe dog jingle? Yeah, so does Brown's mom, Susanne.

On May 8, Susanne Brown could not pass up the opportunity to take a jab at her daughter's ex-fiancé while listing all the things she's grateful for this Mother's Day. In the caption of an Instagram post with her son Patrick, she began by thanking God for giving him a second chance after he recovered from an overdose earlier this year. (Patrick previously opened up about his near-death experience in his own emotional Instagram post on March 18.)

"Thank you God for letting him stay with me a little bit longer," Susanne wrote alongside a photo of the pair by the water. "You listened to my prayers and he is going to have a wonderful life. Best Mother’s Day anyone could ask for."

Then came the deafening blow to Wyatt, who many believe only joined season 15 of The Bachelorette to promote his country music career. "...And I don’t have a son in law that hurts my ears when he sings," Susanne also wrote. "🙏 answered!!!" Ouch!

Obviously, her daughter saw the post and had some thoughts on her mom's less-than-subtle dig. "Mother. we should probably make some edits to this," Hannah Brown replied.

It's been nearly a year since Brown and Wyatt ended their engagement (the shortest in the franchise's history!) after she discovered he had a girlfriend the whole time they were filming the show. Wyatt tried to justify his previous relationship and explain that his feeling for Hannah were real, however, Brown wasn't having it. "When that trust was broken, my feelings really just were broken with that,” she told Jed during their TV breakup in June 2019. "I don’t love you like that anymore."

At least Brown and Cameron are back on good terms (cough cough).

