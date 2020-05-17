Hannah Brown Used the ‘N-Word’ on Instagram Live and Bachelorette Fans Are Furious

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown is being called out on the Internet for using the 'n-word.' On May 16, the reality star posted an Instagram Live, during which she attempted to sing the lyrics to DaBaby's "Rockstar," including a line with the slur.

When fans watching live called her out in the comments, she initially responded with confusion, even suggesting her brother was the one viewers heard. "I did? I'm so sorry...I don't think...Maybe it was Patrick," she said.

A friend of hers off-camera insists that Brown didn't use the word, but you can watch the clip below.

As fans viewing her Instagram Live continued to call for an apology, Brown defended herself once again. "I really don't think I said that word, I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, oh god. I'd never use that word. I've never called anybody that," she said.

"We don't say that word...So, you know what, I'm going to stay here, and y'all can think I said whatever I did or think I'm something I'm not, but I'm not that," she said. "Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I'm very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking."

Bachelor Nation has begun sharing the clip on Twitter, with many calling her denial of using the offensive term unacceptable. "The fact that you would giggle about it as you and your friend deny you saying it and that you’d say “no that’s Patrick”... beyond impermissible," one Twitter user wrote. "You need to ACTUALLY address this."

Others made sure to note there's really no excuse for her actions, even though some fans have tried to blame the situation on her being drunk. "I pretty much have a degree in being drunk. Hannah Brown saying the n-word while singing drunk is NO excuse," another user tweeted. "She should know better. Period."

Brown has yet to respond to the wider backlash since posting her video and it is no longer available on her Instagram page.

