A Thorough Timeline of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron

The ongoing saga of Tyler Cameron-Hannah Brown has continued since August of last year—will they? won't they? Can a girl (me) get some closure please? A full timeline below, but here's the gist: Cameron and Brown had insane chemistry when they dated on The Bachelorette, and she went so far as to call him the most "respectful" man she'd ever dated. She ended up choosing (ugh) "musician" Jed Wyatt, leaving Cameron heartbroken and us (me) screaming at our televisions over our wine classes. But then. Then. Brown dumped the cheating Wyatt on national television and asked Cameron out for drinks. It seemed like karma had finally come around, the ship had finally righted itself, and all was right and good in the world.

And then shut got messy. Cameron and Brown spent the night, then Cameron moved on to Gigi Hadid and then Stassie Karanikolaou. Brown hasn't officially dated anyone since, although there were rumors she might have had a thing with her Dancing With the Stars partner Alan Bersten. It seemed like the happy ending between the two was just...not to be. Sob.

But a source talking to Us Weekly in 2019 explained: "Tyler had strong feelings for Hannah...and wants to make it work." I keep reminding myself that both of them are in their 20s, so the decisions match their age. Us asked Brown about the Gigi-Tyler sitch and she said, "Thank you, next."

And then. AND THEN. There's recent evidence that he made his move, she reciprocated, and they're spending time together again. Also at this point they're basically not even hiding their feelings. I have whiplash, and also I am delighted.

Now: Hannah and Tyler Are the Best Part of Quarantine

As coronavirus-based social distancing continues at least until the end of April, a lot of us are curled up in our beds in robes and PJs (just me? K, cool. I haven't washed my hair in a couple days). But Brown and Cameron continue to be the best part of this whole experience by giving us the sweet, sexy content we all need right now. Case in point? Fans are convinced they're just, like, sleeping in the same bed now, because they were fighting over washing the sheets. And then actually pillow-fighting.

Oh yeah, and Brown was online shopping in that very same bed later, so Internet sleuths (probably correctly) deduced that the two are 100 percent quarantine living together right now. Right? Right.

There's also this moment where Cameron calls his brother Ryan out for grabbing Brown's thigh (Ryan makes a "gulp" face and quickly removes it), which feels possessive in all the right ways:

Fans also believe (lol) that the scratch marks on Cameron's back must be from Brown, even though that is quite the leap, IMO:

And even though The Quarantine Crew is joking about fan reactions to all this (Is she with Tyler, his brother, or (Cameron's BFF Matt James? they wonder in a recent vid), Cameron and Brown can be seen in the background of videos and stories sitting on the couch and having the cutest chemistry. In one of their latest TikToks, Brown, Cameron, and James (who may be a contestant on Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season, FYI), cram Lunchables into their mouths as fast as they can:





So there you have it. Everything is right in the world of Cameron-Brown.

Mid-March: Hannah and Tyler Are Quarantining Together

It looks like Brown and Cameron are quarantining together, thanks to the group of friends hanging out together and dubbing themselves "The Quarantine Crew" on TikTok.

First, there was this fabulous dance:

And THEN. What's this?? A Flip the Switch challenge with the caption "BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah’s pants." OMG.





Oh and they have their own Insta now, FYI:

And the whole friend group is posting about hanging out, swimming, exercising, and generally just partying together.

It was reported a week and a half earlier that Brown was in Florida for Cameron's mom's funeral (um, how much of a class act is she??), and I'm not totally clear on the timing, but she may have just never left? On March 18, Us Weekly had to go kill my dreams all over again by reporting that the two are just friends despite all this time together. "They have a lot of love for each other...They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that," explained the source. "Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic," they added. "Could something happen down the line? Sure."

But the TikToks say otherwise. They're probably (if I had to guess) not putting a label on anything, but their chemistry is hot like fire so I say go for it, guys.

Late October: Tyler Dropped a Hint About Their Future

Update, 10/19/19: Cameron confirmed, yet again, that he and Brown are not together, but did tease a possible future something with the Dancing With the Stars contestant during a new interview with Us Weekly, giving hopes to people who ship their post-Bachelorette love story.

"We’re friends and I think she’s an incredible girl and I have so much love for her and I want her to be successful and have the best," he said. "I don’t know about the future. I’m just trying to worry about today and tomorrow, you know?"

Even though he left the door vaguely open for reuniting with Brown in the undetermined "future," he made it clear that he hasn't considered dating anyone else from Bachelor Nation—at least not at the moment.

"I don’t mean no in a negative way, I’ve just never thought of it," he said. "Like, here’s beautiful girls and great girls I’ve met, but I haven’t even thought about dating in that sense. I only know a few of them and they’re all great...But like I said, dating girls is, like, the least of my worries right now."

October: Tyler Admitted They Were Both Single

Update, 10/4/19: Welp, here's an interesting development: According to Us Weekly, Hadid and Cameron are officially donezo. "Tyler is single," a source explained. "He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together." This came after Cameron gave some pretty heavy hints that he might be single: "We’re just friends, we’re just friends, yeah, that’s just where we’re at." He added, "Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people. She’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly."

In other news, Cameron (who lived in New York before the show) now has an apartment there, so he's definitely interested in staying there long-term. Fun fact: Dancing With the Stars, which is where Brown is filming various episodes, is in Hollywood, California. So the former lovebirds are on opposite ends of the country, and thus far no word that either will be rekindling their connection.



Brown's also said people are interested in her post-show (which is not surprising, she's amazing) and has had to refute claims she's dating her dance partner Alan Bersten. of course neither have commented upon this new information. But, if we want to get technical, they're both single. And we know they had a connection. But Cameron definitely ditched her for Hadid, and Brown's pretty much doing her own badass thing now.

Late August: Hannah Opened Up About What Happened

Update, 8/8/19: In an episode of "Bachelor Happy Hour," Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowski sat with Hannah Brown after the conclusion of her season and post-show nuttiness with one of her bachelors, Tyler Cameron. The fellow former Bachelorettes chatted together, trying to ascertain Hannah's feelings about Tyler hooking up with her and Gigi Hadid in rather quick succession (like, literally, right next to each other).

Lindsay explained that she wasn't in love with Tyler's behavior, saying, "You're on Twitter talking about 'Hannah's the queen' and preaching about respect, but then you're being a little disrespectful by dating her in such a public way where you know it's going to get so much attention. I think that's my beef with it."

Brown replied, "I think that's my beef with it, too...We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing that there's still something there."

"When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other. And yeah, I wish I would've got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay."

At one point in the interview, though, she threw a bit of shade. "I mean, I think he likes to date around, so maybe he would be a good Bachelor," Brown told the hosts. Not subtle. Kind of hilarious.

And just like that, I'm pretty sure things are either majorly rocky for the "couple" (if we can even call them that), or they might be quits, for good. Long, anguished sigh. BRB, thinking about what could have been if Brown had picked Cameron and gotten engaged at the end of her season.

August: Tyler Began Dating Gigi Hadid

Update, 8/6/19: Ugh. Well, this is not what I was hoping to happen. According to Us Weekly, Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron went on a date in Brooklyn, literal days after he and Brown spent the night. How is this happening?? After the two followed each other on Instagram, most people just assumed it was just Tyler becoming more famous. But...nope. This is a real thing, and fans got pictures.

And, we just got a report from E! News that they went back to her apartment afterwards. "The duo, who first connected over Instagram, spent time together at Brooklyn's Dumbo House on Sunday evening before ending the night back at the model's apartment." Wow.

Here's the evidence:

This was just emailed to me on IG by (IG: artsandfood_nyc). No idea if it’s true, if others saw, or if there’s pics coming. But this person is claiming she saw them. Just wanted to put it out there for all to see. Hannah and Tyler fans - thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/37d09ZQKRv — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 5, 2019

Speculated photo of Tyler Cameron with Gigi Hadid vs. IG story of Tyler posted by his friend Matt = SAME OUTFIT. 😳#TheBachelorette #TylerC #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/nj8bJfAt9u — Gillian (@bygillianclaire) August 5, 2019

As some fans correctly pointed out, Brown and Cameron may have discussed not being exclusive. As in—they're in their mid-20s, so, like, live a little before you settle down? Brown had a quiet weekend at home, so hopefully this news didn't come as a surprise to her.

BUT, with all that said, I still don't love the news. I'm a sucker for a happy ending, but I loved the pair together. I need closure after this crazy season, dammit.

July: Tyler and Hannah Spent the Night Together

Original post, 8/1: GREAT news for Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron shippers: It appears the pair are hanging out. According to E!, the former Bachelorette couple got drinks on Thursday night and then spent the night together. Yes. YES!

If you recall, after the emotional finale on Tuesday night, Brown—who split with the "winner" Jed Wyatt after discovering he may have been dating someone else right before, and possibly during, the show—asked runner-up and incredibly attractive (remember that whole lovely conversation they had about the Fantasy Suite?) Cameron if he'd be game to grab drinks some time. He said yes, the audience went crazy, Chris Harrison started sweating, and we all were left wondering WHEN and WHAT would happen.



Brown and Cameron both posted to Instagram in the following days and referenced the drink ("And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited," Brown wrote. "Looking forward to that drink," Cameron said in his caption.), and now, a source tells E! it's happened.

E! reports that Brown invited Cameron over for a drink and he spent the night. Last night! "Tyler got to Hannah's place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in," a source tells E!. "He spent the night with her and left this morning after 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together." Wheee! The fact that Cameron had an overnight bag with him is somehow incredibly sweet to me.

I hope this means there's more Hannah and Tyler (Tynnah? Hanner?) in our future because I am very here for it!

