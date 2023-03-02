Hannah Brown on Special Forces Finale — and a Big Move with Boyfriend and 'Partner in Everything' Adam

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Hannah Brown. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4

Hannah Brown is starting the year off strong!

The former Bachelorette star made it to the finale on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Fox's reality competition series that submits celebrity contestants to military training, beating out competitors like athletes Dwight Howard and Gus Kenworthy.

"Going into it, I was like, 'No pressure, because no one is going to expect me to be the best,'" Brown, 28, recalls to PEOPLE. "It was harder than anything I'd ever done. But now, I know that I can get through anything. And I'm more resilient than I ever thought I was."

Brown found plenty of support in her boyfriend of two years, fashion sales director Adam Woolard.

"He was like, 'This is so badass,'" Brown says of Woolard, 35. "And I knew that even if I failed, I had to keep going. I took it on the shoulder and I pushed past it. I'm proud of myself for that!"

More changes are afoot as Brown and Woolard, who currently live together in Los Angeles, plan for a move to Nashville this year.

"I'm excited," reveals Brown. "I always thought I'd live in Nashville, and Adam has lived there before. It's three hours from home [Brown is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama] and there is a groundedness about it that I really love."

Continues Brown: "I've loved my time in LA, but we're doing something new. It's an adventure!"

And Woolard, she shares, makes the perfect companion in the journey.

"Everything with us has been so easy, it's such a blessing," she says. "I think I'm more the messy one, but he just laughs about it."

"He's helpful, he cleans, cooks, does everything," she adds. "He checks off things I didn't even know I wanted. And he's my partner in everything."