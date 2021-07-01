Hannah Brown Reveals She Fell and Injured Her Neck: 'Send Some Prayers'

Hannah Brown is on the road to recovery after suffering from a neck injury.

The former Bachelorette star, 26, revealed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she injured herself earlier this week. She shared the news with a photo of herself wearing casual clothing hugging a stuffed Sully doll from Monsters, Inc.

"Monday night I fell and hurt my neck," she captioned the post. "I've been super nauseous from the pain and not really able to do anything."

The reality star added, "Send some prayers and healing energy my way!"

Hannah Brown/ instagram

Though Brown has yet to disclose further details about her injury, this isn't the first time she's spoken about her health. Earlier this year, she revealed that she was still experiencing pain after competing on — and later winning — Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

"Usually when I'm struggling, dealing with my mental health, I can go to working out. Well, for the past five months, maybe almost six, I haven't been able to work out like I used to," she said across multiple Instagram Story videos in January. "It really brought me down because I didn't know another way. I'm either zero [or] 100. All in [or] nothing. And I definitely let it get me down."

Brown continued, "But I'm really starting to finally get that motivation back and I want to share it with you guys because I think a lot of us can relate to going a long time without working out and sometimes it feels impossible to start again."

The former Bachelor contestant said she was "starting to finally get that motivation back." However, on why she chose to share her story, she believed that others would be able to "relate" to her experience.

"Sometimes it feels impossible to start again," she continued. "We're all coming from different sizes, different abilities, but for the first time in my life, I feel like I can understand somebody who is out of shape. I am right there with you."

Brown has been linked to boyfriend Adam Woolard since January. Two months after their initial sighting, she gushed about their relationship during a candid Q&A session posted on her YouTube channel.

"Every day is so great. He's just awesome," she said in March. "I'm telling y'all, he's the nicest person I've ever met."