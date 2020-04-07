Hannah Ann Sluss, Cassie Randolph, and More Bachelor Alums Keep Lounging in Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga is the unofficial uniform of Bachelor alums in quarantine. Reality stars Hannah Brown, Cassie Randolph, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Becca Kufrin are turning to TikTok to stay entertained while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and their videos have been offering comedic relief during these trying times along with some serious outfit inspo. Fashion-loving fans can’t help but notice that all these stars are outfitted in Alo Yoga. It’s no wonder, considering the stylish yoga brand is also a favorite of Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid.

Alo, which stands for “air, land, ocean,” creates studio-to-street clothing that seamlessly transitions between activities. The Los Angeles-based brand delivers comfortable leggings, jackets, and tanks that move beyond the mat to earn a place in the closets of Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift. Alo’s company mission is to share the joy of yoga by designing high-quality athletic wear and accessories. The trendy designs include graphic hoodies, performance leggings, and crop tops loved by A-listers and influencers.

Lately, members of Bachelor Nation are wearing Alo Yoga for their influencing. Fans of The Bachelor franchise are loving their social media content (especially since Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette season was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak), and we’re loving how much inspo their outfits are giving us. Keep scrolling to discover what your favorite Bachelor alums are up to now and what Alo styles they’re sporting in quarantine.

Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown has been making waves for her reunion with fellow Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron. The famous exes formed a Florida “Quarantine Crew” and shared their antics on TikTok. After social distancing in the Sunshine State, Brown returned home to Alabama, where she resumed her TikTok dance challenges. On April 4, Brown posted a TikTok in the Double Take Pullover from Alo Yoga. The relaxed fit and cropped design of Brown’s sweatshirt makes it perfect for lounging. Pair the dusted plum sweatshirt with black performance shorts to copy Brown’s entire look.

Buy It! Alo Yoga Double Take Pullover, $70 (orig. $88); aloyoga.com

Cassie Randolph

Cassie Randolph is self-isolating with Colton Underwood, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and released a memoir. While Underwood recuperates at home, Randolph is documenting the ride by posting her “Quarantine Chronicles” across various social media platforms. On March 29, she posted a funny TikTok of herself recreating her favorite vines. She wore the Solar Hoodie from Alo Yoga, looking cozy as she showed off the sweatshirt’s graphic sleeves and roomy fit. The hoodie has an envelope pocket for stashing workout essentials and is made of fleece.

Buy It! Alo Yoga Solar Hoodie, $128; aloyoga.com

Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann Sluss is shaking off her cabin fever by working out, meditating, drinking wine, and eating ice cream. On April 2, the 23-year-old model and Bachelorette finalist posted a TikTok with her workout buddy, Brooke Campbell. Sluss looked athletic in a white camouflage set from Alo Yoga. She wore the Vapor Wild Things Bra, which features ruched detailing and a playful racerback design. Sluss completed the look with the matching High-Waist Vapor Short, which is made of lightweight performance fabric to support all kinds of sweat sessions.

Buy It! Vapor Wild Things Bra, $68; aloyoga.com; High-Waist Vapor Short, $78; aloyoga.com

Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin has been going for nature walks with Garrett Yrigoyen along with cuddling her corgi, Miss Minno. On March 22, the family of three took to the trails and posted a TikTok about it. In the video, Kufrin gives Yrigoyen a “social high five” from six feet away. She turns to the camera to reveal she’s wearing a black Off-Duty Cap from Alo Yoga. The baseball hat is perfect for staying protected from the SoCal sun, with an adjustable velcro strap and dad-inspired design. Reese Witherspoon wears this same Alo hat while walking her dogs and running, so it’s safe to say it has Hollywood’s approval.

Buy It! Alo Yoga Off-Duty Hat, $32; aloyoga.com

