'Hanna' stars promise more 'crazy cool' locations and outfits in the Amazon show's second season (exclusive)

Season two of Hanna promises to leave fans “satisfied” with the “fantastic chemistry on screen” as the titular character travels across Europe to “crazy cool” locations.

The new season debuts on Amazon Prime today (3 July) and is based on Joe Wright’s critically acclaimed film of the same name, and will see Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) continue her escape from the CIA agents who created her as a human weapon.

Fans last saw Hanna burying her dad Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman) after freeing Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from the grasp of government agency Utrax into a Romanian forest for cover.

For viewers who found it difficult to predict how Hanna and Clara’s story would develop, Creed-Miles, Enos and Mulroney tell Yahoo what fans can expect.

Speaking of her character Hanna, Creed-Miles confirms that she does not stay in the forest forever. She revealed: “She has quite a few different look changes and disguises and she's all over Europe so they can expect to see her in an abundance of crazy cool locations, wearing an abundance of crazy cool outfits.”

Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna in the second seaon of Hanna. (Amazon Prime Video)

Hanna spent the first 15 years of her life on the run from CIA agent Marissa Weigler (Mireille Enos) who has now made a U-turn and wants to save Hanna from her former mentor John Carmicheal played by the show’s newcomer Dermot Mulroney.

In the trailer we see Hanna staying a new facility, The Meadows, with other young girls her age, all created and trained by Utrax to be assassins - which is a stark difference to season one where Hanna spent more time with older adults.

Creed-Miles added: “It's really fun to be working with a group of young actors and I definitely enjoyed working with Yasmin, especially because she's just wonderful and we had a lot of work together and I think a fantastic chemistry on screen.”

Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna in the second seaon of Hanna. (Amazon Prime Video)

Meanwhile Mulroney also confirmed that there would be a lot more than the Romanian forest to enjoy in season one.

He said: “Fans of season one will be really satisfied that the international cities and the hand-to-hand combat and chases in the spy intrigue is all there in spades.

“Further in this season, what you get probably is more of the nuts and bolts of how you would actually have developed a program [Utrax].”

Mireille Enos and Dermot Mulroney in the second season of Hanna. (Amazon Prime Video)

Enos, who develops a more maternal side in the new episodes, said that “the world just cracked wide open and you have all of these new characters”

She said: “These young characters who are grappling with who they are. Are they just like weapons or do they have a soul or you know? All of these really interesting questions about, you know, their development and I think it's a very interesting place for the story to go.”

Hanna S2 premieres Friday, 3 July on exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.