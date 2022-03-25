Hanmi Financial Corporation Named a Top-20 Performing Large Community Bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, announced today that it was named by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the top-performing community banks in the United States.

Hanmi was ranked No. 16 in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 2021 Top 50 Community Banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized among the nation’s top large community banks,” Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation, said.

“Our strong 2021 financial performance is reflective of the strategic expansion of our product and service offerings and diversifying our loan and deposit portfolios. By working closely with our customers, we further strengthened our portfolio and asset quality metrics. Combined, these efforts resulted in very strong financial results for the year. This ranking is a special recognition of the Hanmi team’s hard work to deliver for our customers, communities, and shareholders,” Lee added.

To compile this ranking, S&P Global Market Intelligence calculated scores for each company based on six metrics: pretax return on tangible common equity; efficiency ratio; operating revenue growth; net charge-offs to average loans and leases net of Paycheck Protection Program loans ratio; nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets, net of PPP loans; and leverage ratio. Each company's standard deviation from the industry mean was calculated for every ranking metric, weighted, then combined to derive a performance score. To help normalize the data and mitigate the impact of outliers, caps and floors were applied for each metric.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

