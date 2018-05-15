Hanley Ramirez got funky with the Red Sox dugout band

Before the Boston Red Sox faced the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Monday night, the team was feeling pretty loose. And for good reason: they were tied with the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East, which also meant they were tied for the best record in baseball. They were feeling good, so why not let it show?

And they showed it by forming an impromptu dugout band. It started with Brock Holt fooling around with a metal container and a stick, and then Hanley Ramirez helped him find a good beat that sounded just like a hi-hat. Then Eduardo Rodriguez showed up with a drum (seriously) and the two started playing together, with Hanley dancing around in front of them.





Then Hanley really got into it. Like, really really.





Hanley Ramirez got down with his bad self. He’s the human embodiment of “dance like no one’s watching.”

The Red Sox lost their game against the A’s by a score of 6-5, which means they’re now half a game behind the Yankees for first in the AL East. But hopefully a loss doesn’t mean the end of the Red Sox dugout band. It looks like way too much fun to stop doing. Can we see some moves from Mookie Betts next? Or Xander Bogaerts?

Hanley Ramirez dances in the Red Sox dugout while Eduardo Rodriguez and Brock Holt give him a beat. (Twitter/@RedSox)

