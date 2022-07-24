London and Surrey fires: Major incident declared at Hankley Common and LFB fights more wildfires in capital

(Mark Smith/ Twitter)

A major incident has been declared in Surrey as fire fighters battle a huge blaze at Hankley Common - as crews in London fight three other large blazes.

"We have declared a major incident at Hankley Common due to a large fire in the open. We have several fire engines in attendance," the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service tweeted.

"There is a great deal of smoke so please avoid the area, windows and doors should be closed if nearby and pets kept indoors."

At least 19 vehicles have been sent to the nature reserve including fire engines, specialist units and 4x4s.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

At least eight hectares of land have been ravaged by the blaze.

People have been advised to avoid the area with the warning to stay “far away from the fire as it can travel quickly”.

The fire service also urged locals to keep doors and windows closed amid a “great deal of smoke”.

Hankley Common was used for filming for part of the James Bond film Skyfall.

Surrey Police officers said they are assisting their fire service colleagues and that Thursley Road which runs alongside the common has been closed.

While it said the reason for the blaze has not been established, the fire service urged people to “please help keep our outdoors safe: pack a picnic instead of a disposable bbq & dispose of cigarettes correctly”.

It comes as fire crews in London are also battling wildfires - with blazes in Rammey Marsh in Enfield, and Cranford Park in Hayes.

In Enfield, close to Epping Forest, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 100 firefighters were battling a grass fire, which had grown to the size of four football pitches.

The service urged people to help prevent further fires by not having barbeques and disposing of cigarettes correctly.

A fire in Hayes can be seen from across west London, with the LFB adding 70 firefighters are at the scene. It says people in the area should close doors and windows.

While eight fire engines, the fire boat and around 65 firefighters are dealing with a grass fire on Defence Close in Thamesmead.More follows.