Hank Williams Jr.'s Wife Mary Jane Thomas Has Died: 'A Beautiful Soul'

Daniela Avila
·3 min read
Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr.
Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr.

Jason Kempin/Getty Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr. in 2021

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife Mary Jane Thomas has died.

Thomas died Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida, PEOPLE confirms. Reports of Thomas' age varied, though they range from 58 to 61 years old.

A spokesperson for the Jupiter Police Department told multiple outlets — including Fox News — that they received a medical call to the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The patient was then transferred to a local hospital, where Thomas was pronounced dead.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Williams' wife may have suffered a complication from a medical procedure, leading to her death.

Hank Williams Jr
Hank Williams Jr

Ron Galella/getty Hank Williams Jr. and wife Mary Jane Thomas in 1989

Son Sam, 24, spoke of his late mother in a statement to PEOPLE.

"My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn't befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side," he wrote, referencing his late sister, who died in a 2020 car crash.

"She grew up competing in baton and cheerleading and was one of Hawaiian Tropic's top models. My father fell in love with the Daytona Beach beauty the minute he set eyes on her in the early '80s. They went on to live the most powerful love story of travel and hunting and raising a family. She is survived by my father, her two parents Ramona and Bill, her brother Andy, her sister Angela, myself and her three grandchildren: Beau Weston, Tennyson Hiram and Audrey Jane. Rest in peace Mama, I will always be the son of Mary Jane."

RELATED: Hank Jr.'s Son Sam Williams Redefines Country Outlaw as He Keeps Going for Late Sister Katie

Thomas, a former model, and Williams, 72, met in 1985 at one of his concerts and were married in 1990.

Thomas was Williams' third wife and together they shared daughter Katherine and son Samuel, also a musician. Willams has other three children from previous marriages as well.

Hank Williams Jr. and wife Mary Jane
Hank Williams Jr. and wife Mary Jane

Frank Mullen/WireImage Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas in 2002

In June 2020, Katherine was killed in a car crash at 27 years old. At the time, a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson told PEOPLE that she and her husband's SUV, which was towing a boat, crossed the highway median and rolled over before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Katie was fatally injured in the accident, while her husband Tyler Dunning survived.

RELATED: Country Singer Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter, 27, Killed in Tennessee Car Crash

Following the death of his sister, Sam released his debut country album, titled Glasshouse Children, last August.

"I definitely broke and went through a really, really, really hard time," he told PEOPLE of his sister's death. "I'm still climbing out of it. But it's the 'still climbing' part that is the most important. That'll just always be a big part of my story. I hope that [when I do write about it], that can be inspiring to other people, too."

Thomas and Williams made their last public appearance in November, when the outlaw legend was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • AdGundry MD Total Restore

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    If You Eat Oatmeal Every Day, This Is What Happens

    Top Doctor explains what eating certain fruits, veggies, and whole grains may cause to your body. You might be surprised at the effects!

  • Senators, Golden Knights among losers after NHL trade deadline

    The Senators continued to mismanage assets while the Golden Knights failed to dig themselves out of their hole at the trade deadline.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • AdChoose Your Mortgage

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Mortgage Rates Fall Again. Check These Lenders Now

    These companies are offering ridiculously low mortgage rates to Americans. You may be surprised what rates you could get.

  • Wild, Kraken among winners at NHL trade deadline

    The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • AdVerizon

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Save on iPhone 13 Pro.

    Get iPhone 13 Pro on us. With select trade-in and select Unlimited plans. Add’l terms apply.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • AdFreedom Debt Relief

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Virginia Residents Could Get CC Debt Forgiveness Program

    Your credit card company is perfectly happy with you paying your minimum payments. In fact, they would rather you pay month after month.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Ali Nullmeyer 6th in women's slalom for top Canadian honours at World Cup Finals

    Ali Nullmeyer posted her third top-six slalom finish in a little over two months, placing sixth to lead Canada's four-member contingent at the final women's World Cup event of the season on Saturday in Courchevel, France. The Toronto skier stopped the clock in a two-run time of one minute 37.81 seconds behind surprising World Cup Finals winner Andrej Slokar (1:36.54) of Slovakia. Nullmeyer was a personal-best fifth on Jan. 4 in Zagreb, Croatia and sixth just five days later in Kranjska Gora, Slo

  • AdSogoodly

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Wrap Foil Around Doorknobs When Alone, Here's Why

    If you aren't wrapping foil around your doorknobs when alone, you should start...

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • AdM Technologies | Search Ads

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    2022 Truck Driver Salaries May Make Your Jaw Drop

    How much does a truck driver actually earn? The salary of a professional truck driver in 2022 might make you want to change career

  • The NHL needs more celebrity jerseys, not less

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.&nbsp;

  • Oilers acquire defenseman Brett Kulak from Canadiens

    The Oilers have added a depth blueliner on trade deadline day.

  • Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss

    VANCOUVER — Matthew Tkachuk put up three points as the Calgary Flames trounced the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver on Saturday. Tkachuk had a goal and two assists while Rasmus Andersson added one of each. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (38-16-8). The Canucks (30-26-7) replied with goals from Matthew Highmore and Brock Boeser. Dan Vladar made 23 saves for a Flames team that lost 1-0 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary on Friday. Despite playing its s