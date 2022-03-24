Hank Williams Jr.'s Wife Mary Jane Thomas Has Died: 'A Beautiful Soul'

Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr.

Jason Kempin/Getty Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr. in 2021

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife Mary Jane Thomas has died.

Thomas died Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida, PEOPLE confirms. Reports of Thomas' age varied, though they range from 58 to 61 years old.

A spokesperson for the Jupiter Police Department told multiple outlets — including Fox News — that they received a medical call to the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The patient was then transferred to a local hospital, where Thomas was pronounced dead.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Williams' wife may have suffered a complication from a medical procedure, leading to her death.

Hank Williams Jr

Ron Galella/getty Hank Williams Jr. and wife Mary Jane Thomas in 1989

Son Sam, 24, spoke of his late mother in a statement to PEOPLE.

"My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn't befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side," he wrote, referencing his late sister, who died in a 2020 car crash.

"She grew up competing in baton and cheerleading and was one of Hawaiian Tropic's top models. My father fell in love with the Daytona Beach beauty the minute he set eyes on her in the early '80s. They went on to live the most powerful love story of travel and hunting and raising a family. She is survived by my father, her two parents Ramona and Bill, her brother Andy, her sister Angela, myself and her three grandchildren: Beau Weston, Tennyson Hiram and Audrey Jane. Rest in peace Mama, I will always be the son of Mary Jane."

RELATED: Hank Jr.'s Son Sam Williams Redefines Country Outlaw as He Keeps Going for Late Sister Katie

Thomas, a former model, and Williams, 72, met in 1985 at one of his concerts and were married in 1990.

Story continues

Thomas was Williams' third wife and together they shared daughter Katherine and son Samuel, also a musician. Willams has other three children from previous marriages as well.

Hank Williams Jr. and wife Mary Jane

Frank Mullen/WireImage Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas in 2002

In June 2020, Katherine was killed in a car crash at 27 years old. At the time, a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson told PEOPLE that she and her husband's SUV, which was towing a boat, crossed the highway median and rolled over before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Katie was fatally injured in the accident, while her husband Tyler Dunning survived.

RELATED: Country Singer Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter, 27, Killed in Tennessee Car Crash

Following the death of his sister, Sam released his debut country album, titled Glasshouse Children, last August.

"I definitely broke and went through a really, really, really hard time," he told PEOPLE of his sister's death. "I'm still climbing out of it. But it's the 'still climbing' part that is the most important. That'll just always be a big part of my story. I hope that [when I do write about it], that can be inspiring to other people, too."

Thomas and Williams made their last public appearance in November, when the outlaw legend was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.