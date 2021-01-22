Hank Aaron celebrated as hero and icon in outpouring of remembrances on social media
Few in baseball loomed larger than Hank Aaron — a home run king, civil rights fighter and all-around American icon.
He passed Babe Ruth on the all-time list while enduring death threats and racism. He played in 25 All-Star games during a long and decorated career. He made the Hall of Fame and collected 3,771 hits. He was the first hero of so many children and he lived on to become an ambassador of the game he made better.
After his death Friday at age 86, there was no shortage of tributes to Aaron. They poured in from baseball players, celebrities, politicians and icons from other sports.
MLB players remember Hank Aaron
Yooooooooooo😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞RIP to one of the greatest baseball players and human beings ever. Wow I’m floored but privileged to have been in Mr. Aarons presence!! Just wow. https://t.co/2Q87MzDVB1
— 10 (@SimplyAJ10) January 22, 2021
RIP Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron! Sad sad day. Thankful for your heroism! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oyfWfr0M80
— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 22, 2021
Gibson, Ford, Brock, Seaver, Kaline, Morgan, Niekro, Lasorda, Sutton and now Hammerin Hank. We’ve lost some of the greatest to ever do it this year. @TommyLasorda is gonna have a hell of a roster to manage up there. #RIPLegends
— Justin Turner (@redturn2) January 22, 2021
I’m speechless! RIP to the greatest of all time Mr. Hank Aaron!! I’m just stunned. Hank was the standard of greatness for me. The one man who I acted like a kid around star struck always! He was the definition of class! God Bless you and your family!! #HRKing#HammeringHank🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) January 22, 2021
I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity. RIP Henry Aaron! #HammerinHank
— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 22, 2021
A legend on and off the ball field... the best to ever do it... RIP Mr Hank Aaron 🙏🏿 #44 pic.twitter.com/3LH6iB9auV
— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2021
The hits just keep coming. They are body blows! @Braves @baseballhall My friend #hankaaron I miss everything about him. So kind to me
— Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) January 22, 2021
Saddened to say today I lost one of my heroes, Henry Aaron. I was so Happy when I saw a man of color break the home run record. A great man both on and off the field. I send my love to the Aaron family. pic.twitter.com/2yXVjdn4X4
— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron remembered beyond baseball
Heartbroken to see another true friend & pioneer has passed away. @HenryLouisAaron was so much better than his reputation! His contributions were much more than just baseball. Jeannine & I send our 🙏🏾 & deepest condolences to his wife & kids. #RIPHammeringHank #RIP @MLB @Braves pic.twitter.com/ONO49xEOKQ
— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 22, 2021
America lost an extraordinary soul in @HenryLouisAaron. On the field, he brought power + purpose. In the community, Hank Aaron invested in progress, in people & in dreams. May his wife, Billye, his family and friends find peace in their sorrow, knowing how deeply he was loved. pic.twitter.com/TlFNuG9x0a
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 22, 2021
Rest in Peace to American hero, icon, and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. I still remember where I was back in the day when he set the record, at that time, to become the home run all time leader. While a legendary athlete, Hank Aaron was also an extraordinary businessman...
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021
and paved the way for other athletes like me to successfully transition into business.
Hank Aaron is on the Mount Rushmore for the greatest baseball players of all time! Rest In Peace my friend. Cookie and I are praying for the entire Aaron family. 🙏🏾
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021
A slugger has rounded the bases for the last time. Hank Aaron was a trailblazer and a hero who had to stare down hatred. He was also one of the best ballplayers to ever play the game. He was a joy to watch and a marvel to behold. May he Rest In Peace.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 22, 2021
When I was a kid, learning about Hank Aaron’s life and career meant learning for the first time that folks were still treated differently because of the color of their skin. Also it meant learning about an amount of dignity that I couldn’t possibly comprehend. #RIPHankAaron
— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron, my childhood baseball hero, has gone home. Watching him break Babe Ruth’s record for most home runs on television was a monumental moment. As a young black child, he inspired me to push for excellence. Rest easy Sir. pic.twitter.com/frco9tTIdV
— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron was a LEGEND! @MLB My Hero pic.twitter.com/2OLiDZY9uE
— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 22, 2021
