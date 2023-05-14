Hangxiety: the real reason behind your morning-after blues

Feeling decidedly jumpy and filled with regret over what you might – or might not have – said? Welcome to hangxiety

Do you ever struggle to piece the day back together, feeling decidedly jumpy and filled with regret over what you might – or might not have – said? Welcome to hangxiety.

It all starts as a bit of fun. Most of us would agree that having a glass of wine loosens things up, and there is so much pleasure in congregating with friends, chatting, drinking, laughing and ordering one or two glasses more. But when just-one-more gets even more moreish, the excitement of a night out can be tainted by those post-booze feelings of exhaustion, moodiness and “Oh-no!”

In fact, hangxiety is such a thing, not only does it have its own label, the term is being used to alert drinkers to the specific – and startling – repercussions of alcohol overload.

Overindulging in alcohol can lead to intense feelings of anxiety the morning after - getty

Dr Victoria Tzortziou Brown, vice-chairman of the Royal College of GPs, says, “Alcohol is a powerful chemical that can have a wide range of adverse consequences. Even drinking within government guidelines (14 units a week) can disrupt your natural sleep, meaning you wake up still feeling tired.

This, combined with the dehydrating effects, and the remaining presence of alcohol in the blood, can also hamper the brain’s ability to regulate mood. For those struggling with anxiety or feelings of depression already, the aftermath can feel particularly severe.”

The truth about brain ache

It’s all about booze messing with your head. While those first few drinks might lower anxiety and inhibitions, making you feel as though you can conquer the most crowded of rooms, you’ve really been duped into a distorted state of euphoria. Alcohol affects the central nervous system, stimulating the Gaba (gamma-aminobutyric acid) receptor in much the same way as opiates, calming you down and blocking pain.

One or two drinks takes the edge off, while a few more relaxes you even further by blocking glutamate – the chemical messenger which builds memory and learning. Basically, the drunker you get, the more chilled, even detached, you feel. But, as soon as you stop drinking, the body kicks into recovery mode and works extra hard to get your Gaba and glutamate levels to a normal state.

Story continues

So that’s why you wake up the next morning with an out of whack chemical function, jittery withdrawal symptoms and mind fog. Mix this with the fact that your neurotransmitters are also out of whack and you end up experiencing hangxiety.

And for those who proclaim the benefits of the “hair of the dog”, not so fast – your nervous system needs time to stabilise. By prolonging your booze intake, even just to the next day, you will be tipping the balance of your body even more off its wobbly axis.

The feel-bad factor

Remorse and hangovers often go hand in hand. But research reveals that certain personality types will experience feelings of morning-after regret more than others. A study by the University of Exeter showed that very shy people were more likely to struggle with hangxiety than their more extroverted associates.

Prof Celia Morgan, one of the study’s authors, says, “We know that many people drink to ease anxiety felt in social situations, but this research suggests that this might have rebound consequences the next day, with more shy individuals more likely to experience this, sometimes debilitating, aspect of hangover.” It’s chicken and egg – you drink to feel less stressed but those who are naturally sensitive can suffer a more traumatic hangover.

Psychotherapist Charlotte Spencer believes this negative cycle can mask deeper problems. “Those who already struggle with anxiety, and drink to manage their insecurities, can further fuel their initial negative state of mind. And then, once immersed in a hangover, they are more likely to analyse their actions through a distorted and highly critical lens. There is endless research showing that when a person is in a self-loathing state of mind their tendency to become a substance user is increased.”

Spencer recommends asking yourself why you’re drinking quite so much. “If alcohol is making you feel depressed or anxious, it raises the question, why do it? Ultimately, if it is making you unhappy, there’s a good argument to stop.”

That unquenchable thirst!

We’ve all woken up after a night of indulgence with a rusty voice and a throat more parched than burnt toast. The main contributor to a hangover is ethanol – the alcohol in your drink. Ethanol is a diuretic, affecting the hormone found at the base of the brain, and increases your need to go to the loo. Nutritionist and dietician Anna Daniels adds: “Alcohol when taken in excess causes dehydration of all tissues in your body – including your brain, which is why hangovers often come with a headache.

Many people drink to ease anxiety, but research suggests that this might have rebound consequences the next day - getty

The dehydrated brain has, in fact, shrunk. Because of this diuretic nature of alcohol, not only does the body start to work harder and faster to expel urine, the kidneys are less able to filter the blood sufficiently. Dehydration has other knock-on effects, like dry skin, but it can also impact mood. In more extreme and prolonged cases of dehydration, there are increases in the risk of cancer and high blood pressure.”

The obvious answer is to drink more water to replace lost fluids or alternate an alcoholic drink with a glass of water or a sugar-free soda. Some studies have shown that L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, supports an imbalance of glutamate experienced during a hangover.

Are you in deficit?

Alcohol depletes us. Daniels says: “Even moderate drinking can affect our thiamine (vitamin B1) status. Alcohol causes deficiency due to malabsorption of thiamine in the gut and impaired use of thiamine in the cells. In chronic cases of liver disease, folate acid deficiency is seen due to the reduced ability of the liver to store folate along with increased urinary excretion.”

Studies also link a lack of folate with depression and anxiety. And while a supplement can help to increase levels and encourage the synthesis of “happy” hormones dopamine and serotonin, statistics show that men are less likely to pop the pills than women.

Hangovers are personal

Dr Tzortziou Brown says: “The effects will be dependent on the individual. There are lots of factors including age, body composition and overall physical health which will determine the severity of the morning-after symptoms.”

Most experts agree we should all drink less as we get older. Our vital organs will no longer be working as efficiently, and the liver – our filtering system for harmful substances – is likely to have more fatty deposits and decreased volume.

Women have particular challenges. Alcohol can affect the metabolism of oestrogen and has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer, especially post menopause. Dr Louise Newson, menopause specialist and founder of the menopause app Balance, agrees: “Not only can alcohol trigger night sweats and disrupted sleep, it can impact your general mental wellbeing. In perimenopause and menopause, when fluctuating and falling hormone levels can affect your mood, it’s more important than ever to prioritise your mental health.”

Drinkaware.co.uk has an online self-assessment that can help identify whether your drinking is harmful to your health. Drinkaware also has a free app, which can help you track your drinking.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.