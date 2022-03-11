Hang Tags Market to be Worth US$ 2.8 Billion By the Year 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Consistent Demand from Clothing & Apparel Sectors will Drive Hang Tags Sales: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hang tags are highly sought-after label/tag solutions, predominantly used with or attached with items for displaying the item information. Using hang tags also is considered a way of branding items with an attractive look. Nowadays hang tags are not only limited to clothing & apparels but their application has expanded to several industries such as food, hospitality & travel, and beauty & personal care. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), this will enable sales in the Hang Tags Market. The market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2022.

Hang Tags Market Size (2022)

US$ 1.8 Bn

Projected Market Value (2031)

US$ 2.8 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2031)

5.1% CAGR

Collective Value Share: Top 5 Companies (2022E)

12%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11352

In terms of availability, there are different kinds of hang tags made up of paper, fabric and plastic. Of these, paper hang tags are in considerably high demand. Shifting buying patterns of millennials from store shopping to online shopping has boosted sales of clothing & apparels to a significant extent and this is going to be one of the key factors behind driving the hang tags market. Rising demand from clothing and apparel sector will continue driving growth. It is expected to account for over 60% of sales in the market in 2022.

Key Takeaways from Hang Tags Market

  • After a period of lacklustre sales, hang tags market will register 5.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2031

  • The U.S. will remain the chief hang tags market in North America, accounting for over 80% of sales

  • Expansion of beauty and personal care industry will aid growth in the U.K.

  • Presence of a growing textile industry will drive the India market for hang tags

  • Increasing demand from food and beverages sector will support growth in China

Printing on Hang Tags to Elevate Brand Image of Product

Leading as well as small food & beverages, beauty and personal care, clothing and apparel industry players across the globe are preferring labelling solutions such as hang tags, loop tags, and swing tags for brand promotion and attract end-use customers. Printing on hang tags with precise product information helps brand owners to differentiate their products from competitor’s products already available in the market.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@

Hang tags can be printed with several printing options such as flexo printing, direct thermal and thermal transfer, and others as per the requirement. These custom printing options able to print all sorts of prints on hang tags starting from barcodes to track your product to any other form of information as per the customer needs.

Quality of print on hang tags plays a pivotal role in hang tags aesthetic look and its finishing. Such printing on hang tags improves the overall look of hang tags and make it attractive and it also gains the attention of consumer towards the product. Availability of such advanced printing options is offering several opportunities to hang tags manufacturers to design and manufacture more attractive and catchy hang tags to attract a major portion of customers in the market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2031

Historical Data Available for

2015-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for value and Mn Units for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, MEA, and Oceania

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, China, India, GCC, South Africa, Northern Africa, Australia, and New Zealand

Key Segments Covered

Material Type, Hang Type, Printing Technology, End Use, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• CCL Industries Inc
• Sato Holdings Corporation
• Dutch Label Shop
• Nilorn Group
• Finotex USA Corporation
• St. Louis Tag Company
• Pacific Coast Bach Label Inc
• Dortex Werbung und Vertrieb mbH
• Bornemann-Etiketten GmbH
• Signal Ltd

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Brand share analysis, Competition intelligence, DROT analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Customization & Pricing

Available upon Request

Impact of COVID-19 on Hang Tags Market

Global wave of COVID-19 pandemic has induced moderate impact on the sales of hang tags in the market. Substantial portion of demand for hang tags is derived from clothing & apparels, hospitality and travel and food & beverages sectors. Stringent lockdown in several regions including North America, Europe and Asia has created negative impact on these industries in terms of demand and supply.

Lesser demand generation for hang tags from these industries resulted in stagnant market growth for hang tags amid the COVID-19 period. Furthermore, the second wave of pandemic in some countries, halt the production of manufacturers including hang tags producers which will further limit the sales of hang tags for certain period. Nevertheless, factors such as recovery from outbreak, revised demand & supply of raw materials in production plants is estimated to fuels the sales of hang tags in the later part of 2022.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @

Who is Winning?

CCL Industries Inc, Sato Holdings Corporation , Nilorn Group are the top players operating in the hang tags market. Furthermore, St. Louis Tag Company, Bornemann-Etiketten GmbH, WunderLabel Company, Dortex Werbung und Vertrieb mbH, Finotex USA Corporation and Pacific Coast Bach Label Inc are also the noticeable players in the hang tags market. The Tier 3 players in the market hold 80-85% in the global hang tags market. In conclusion, key players contribute almost 15-20% of the global market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hang-tag-market


