Haney vs Lomachenko: Fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and latest odds

Devin Haney fights Vasyl Lomachenko in Las Vegas this weekend, putting his undisputed lightweight titles on the line in a massive clash.

The 135lbs division has delivered a number of blockbuster bouts over the last couple of years and this looks set to be another one, as Lomachenko gets his first chance to win back the belts he lost in 2020 when being shocked by Teofimo Lopez.

Haney has the full set of lightweight titles after two successful trips to Australia last year, beating George Kambosos Jr on points on both occasions to add the WBA, IBF and WBO belts to the WBC strap he has held since 2019.

There has been talk of a potential bout with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis later this year should the unbeaten Haney extend his professional record to 30-0, or a future showdown with Shakur Stevenson, but there will surely be no looking past Lomachenko, who just a few years ago was widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing.

The 35-year-old has three wins since that defeat by Lopez, most recently a points victory over Jamaine Ortiz in October last year, with that coming after Lomachenko turned down a world title shot at Kambosos Jr to stay in Ukraine and join a territorial defence battalion following Russia’s invasion.

“I want to beat him bad. I want to send him into retirement,” Haney has said in the build-up to this bout, possibly his last before making the move to super-lightweight. “Lomachenko has never been an underdog, this is the first time. This time he’s fighting a bigger guy, a strong guy, faster guy, younger guy.”

Haney vs Lomachenko date, start time, venue and ring walks

Haney vs Lomachenko takes place on Saturday May 20, 2023 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main undercard is not due to start until around 1am BST on Sunday for fight fans in the UK, with ring walks for the main event itself expected at around 4am BST. As ever though, those timings are subject to change.

Haney vs Lomachenko fight card/undercard in full

Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko

Juno Nakatani vs Andrew Maloney

Raymond Muratalla vs Jeremia Nakathila

Oscar Valdez vs Adam Lopez

Floyd Diaz vs Luis Fernando Saavedra

Nico Ali Walsh vs Danny Rosenberger

Abdullah Mason vs Desmond Lyons

Amari Jones vs Pachino Hill

Emiliano Vargas vs Rafael Jasso

All the lightweight belts are on the line as Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko collide (AP)

How to watch Haney vs Lomachenko

TV channel: The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action in the UK, with coverage getting underway at 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will allow subscribers to watch online via a live stream.

LIVE coverage: You can also follow the entire event overnight with Standard Sport’s dedicated live fight blog.

Haney vs Lomachenko prediction

Haney unsurprisingly goes into this fight as the betting favourite, with his rematch victory over Kambosos Jr another 12-round masterclass as he cruised to a wide points victory. And everything points to another long night on Saturday.

The American’s last six wins have all come on points, with Haney so often able to control fights with his jab. He is likely to try and fight at range against Lomachenko, racking up the rounds without too many risks.

Haney also has a size advantage, a factor that has proved problematic for Lomachenko in the past. He was the smaller fighter against Lopez when losing his WBA and WBO belts, and size remains an issue when he comes up against the best in the 135lbs division.

He will have to take risks in taking the fight to Haney and it promises to be a brilliant bout from a technical perspective, but Lomachenko will likely come up short in his bid to seize the undisputed crown.

Haney to win, via unanimous decision.

Vasyl Lomachenko goes into Saturday night’s fight as the underdog (Getty Images)

Haney vs Lomachenko weigh-in results

Lomachenko tipped the scales at 136lbs, while Haney came in at 134.9lbs.

Haney vs Lomachenko betting odds

Haney to win: 4/11

Lomachenko to win: 11/5

Draw: 16/1

Haney to win by KO/TKO: 7/1

Lomachenko to win by KO/TKO: 7/1

Haney to win by points or decision: 8/15

Lomachenko to win by points or decision: 10/3

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).