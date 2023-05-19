Haney vs Lomachenko: Shakur Stevenson could await winner in huge boxing super-fight

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef has hinted Devin Haney could secure another boxing super-fight against Shakur Stevenson should he overcome Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The 24-year-old defends his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles in Las Vegas during the early hours of Sunday morning in the biggest fight of his career.

‘The Dream’ (29-0) has enjoyed a rapid rise since making his professional debut in 2015 and unified the division by beating George Kambosos Jr little over a year ago.

Haney then defended his titles against Kambosos Jr in October and gears up for his toughest test to date.

Lomachenko has recovered from his loss to Teofimo Lopez by winning his last three fights and carries a legacy few can match in the sport.

While DuBoef stresses that Haney cannot overlook the Ukrainian, he believes a mouth-watering meeting with former unified super-featherweight champion Stevenson.

"With Devin Haney, he’s so big, can he stay at 135lb? Or does he jump up to 140lb? And we’re loaded at 140lb as well and there are opportunities there,” he said.

"So I think from a pure boxing perspective, to see Devin and Shakur is a natural, natural fight.

"It would have been like Mayweather and Mosley in their prime, which we didn’t get.

Huge fight: Stevenson could await the winner of Haney vs Lomachenko (Getty Images)

"It’s that type of fight, and they know each other well. Love to do those type of fights, but we’ll see what happens with the outcome and how both fighters feel, and how Lomachenko feels.

"We have to read the room a little better and decide to make moves with the fighters, rather than force something they don’t really want."

Lomachenko tipped the scales at 136lbs, while Haney came in at 134.9lbs during Friday’s weigh-in.