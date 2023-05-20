Haney vs Lomachenko LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Haney vs Lomachenko LIVE!

Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko compete tonight in the second of boxing’s major undisputed fights this weekend. All the men’s 135lbs world titles are on the line in a colossal showdown at the iconic MGM Grand in Las Vegas, just weeks after Gervonta Davis’ dominant win over Ryan Garcia. The stakes simply could not be higher in another fascinating clash of styles.

Haney is the favourite as he defends all four belts for the second time having become the first undisputed lightweight king of the modern era by outpointing George Kambosos Jr in Australia last summer, later cruising to victory in a rematch. Now he could have sights set on blockbuster bouts with the likes of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Shakur Stevenson, but must first take care of business in a key test against Lomachenko, the former pound-for-pound superstar who could be in the last chance saloon as he bids to finally recover from that shock loss to Teofimo Lopez from 2020.

On tonight’s undercard, Andrew Moloney and Junto Nakatani compete for the vacant WBO super-flyweight title. Oscar Valdez returns against Adam Lopez, while exciting prospect Raymond Muratalla steps up against Jeremiah Nakathila. Follow Haney vs Lomachenko live below!

Haney vs Lomachenko latest news

Venue: MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas

How to watch: Sky Sports

Start time: Undercard from 1am BST, main event at 4am

Undercard in full

Haney vs Lomachenko prediction

00:35 , George Flood

Diaz-Saavedra goes the distance and we await the judges’ scorecards.

Diaz was in control through six and had the Mexican bloodied, though he took some punishment during the final two rounds.

A tough test for the 19-year-old, who should maintain his unbeaten record here.

Report: NSAC filing complaint over Haney shove

00:28 , George Flood

Just going back to *that* weigh-in shove for a moment, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported that the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is set to file a complaint with its attorney’s office for a disciplinary hearing.

Story continues

ESPN’s report also said that Haney would likely be fined, with the NSAC having requested a second physical examination of Lomachenko to medically re-clear him for tonight’s main event.

While it was certainly a hard push out of nowhere, there will surely be no issues on that front.

Haney: Tank and Shakur only fights to keep me at 135

00:15 , George Flood

Devin Haney has admitted that mega-fights with fellow US superstars Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis are the only bouts that could now convince him to stick around at lightweight, if indeed he manages to overcome Vasyl Lomachenko later tonight.

“There’s good fights at 135 and I wanna make the biggest fights,” he told Boxing Scene.

“Shakur is one of the names on the list. Tank is one of the names on the list.

“And truthfully, those are probably the only fights that I would even stay at 135 for because other fights just wouldn’t even make sense.”

Floyd Diaz vs Luis Fernando Saavedra next

00:08 , George Flood

Floyd Diaz is next on the early portion of this undercard in Las Vegas.

Another exciting and undefeated 19-year-old prospect at 8-0, the 2019 junior Olympic gold medalist takes on Luis Fernando Saavedra.

Let’s see what ‘Cash Flow’ can produce on his latest pro outing.

00:03 , George Flood

Such good anticipation and variety from Abdullah Mason during that final spiteful onslaught.

The way he so effortlessly switched up his attack from body to head to leave Desmond Lyons frantically trying to defend both areas was superb.

The teenager is a massive talent.

Abdullah Mason stops Desmond Lyons in sixth round

23:59 , George Flood

Another last-round knockout on the early undercard!

Abdullah Mason dominates against Desmond Lyons as expected, but can’t get him out of there despite another impressive display of power, accuracy and skill.

That is until the sixth, when he goes for broke and properly unloads to get that reward.

A seventh career knockout takes him to 8-0. One to watch, without a doubt.

Devin Haney vs Shakur Stevenson on the cards?

23:55 , George Flood

There is of course much speculation as to what is next in store for Devin Haney if he wins as most anticipate tonight.

He has made no secret of his struggle to make 135lbs, so it is thought that this could be his last fight at lightweight before making the jump up to 140.

However, Haney has also said that there are few challenges that really excite him up at super-lightweight, so could he be tempted to stick around longer for blockbuster bouts against the likes of Shakur Stevenson?

“With Devin Haney, he’s so big, can he stay at 135lb? Or does he jump up to 140lb? And we’re loaded at 140lb as well and there are opportunities there,” said Top Rank president Todd DuBoef this week.

“So I think from a pure boxing perspective, to see Devin and Shakur is a natural, natural fight.

“It would have been like Mayweather and Mosley in their prime, which we didn’t get.

“It’s that type of fight, and they know each other well. Love to do those type of fights, but we’ll see what happens with the outcome and how both fighters feel, and how Lomachenko feels.

“We have to read the room a little better and decide to make moves with the fighters, rather than force something they don’t really want.”

Chantelle Cameron stuns Katie Taylor in Dublin

23:41 , George Flood

Haney-Lomachenko is the second of tonight’s massive undisputed title showdowns of course.

Katie Taylor’s long-awaited Irish homecoming against Chantelle Cameron has just concluded amid a raucous atmosphere at the 3Arena in Dublin, a typically engrossing war between two undisputed champions that went the full 10 rounds.

Cameron has just taken a majority decision on the cards, remaining the queen at super-lightweight and inflicting a first defeat of a truly illustrious career on Taylor.

Abdullah Mason vs Desmond Lyons next

23:35 , George Flood

Abdullah Mason is now in the ring as tonight’s early undercard picks up the pace.

The 19-year-old exciting Cleveland prospect is looking to further boost his burgeoning reputation with another impressive victory over Desmond Lyons.

Mason is 7-0 so far as a professional including six knockouts, 83 per cent of which have come before the third round.

Amari Jones stops Pachino Hill in final round

23:31 , George Flood

Relentless from the heavy-handed Amari Jones, who secures the dominant stoppage win over the helpless and overmatched Pachino Hill in the sixth and final round.

Some massive shots upstairs with both hands see Hill stuck against the ropes, with Jones then raining down more thudding blows to force the referee to step in.

A statement victory from the American, who stays undefeated and moves to 9-0.

Lomachenko springs surprise as heavier man at weigh-in

23:26 , George Flood

There was a surprise at yesterday’s initial weigh-in when Lomachenko actually tipped the scales as the slightly heavier man.

He weighed in right on the 135lbs lightweight limit, while Haney came in slightly lighter at 134.9lbs.

However, the champion will be much heavier on fight night - the first weigh-in was a full 36 hours before the bout - and will look to make his superior size count.

Plot twist.. he was heavier then me 😭 https://t.co/iOZO2xK67R — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) May 19, 2023

Jones vs Hill gets undercard underway

23:21 , George Flood

The early undercard action is already underway at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Undefeated super-welterweight prospect Amari Jones is currently dominating fellow American Pachino Hill in tonight’s opener, looking to move to 9-0 as a professional.

Watch: Haney launches Lomachenko with violent shove

23:15 , George Flood

For those that missed it yesterday, here is that explosive shove from Haney on Lomachenko that sparked chaos.

Not quite sure such an aggressive approach would fly against a Gervonta Davis or Shakur Stevenson, that’s for sure!

CHAOS! DEVIN HANEY JUST LAUNCHED LOMACHENKO ACROSS THE STAGE!#HaneyLoma | SAT | https://t.co/5NUYllW4TG pic.twitter.com/MTbprXmP0p — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 19, 2023

Haney after shove: I’m going to impose my will on him

23:12 , George Flood

Haney has been far more feisty than usual during fight week, stating his desire to send Lomachenko into retirement after waiting a long time for this fight.

There have been no shortage of taunts and verbal barbs from the undisputed champion, who caused a scene during the final face-off at yesterday’s ceremonial weigh-in by yelling at a smiling Loma that he was “too small”, insisting he was going to “beat him up” before shoving the smaller Ukrainian into next week.

“That was just the start,” said Haney. “You see how easy I pushed him? He’s a smaller man and I’m gonna impose my will on him.”

However, the challenger saw such an act of bravado as a sign that Haney was feeling the pressure and was even struck by fear ahead of such a big occasion.

“Now he’s mine,” Lomachenko said. “He don’t have the power. He’s scared. I see right now and a hundred per cent.”

Haney vs Lomachenko prediction

23:02 , George Flood

Haney unsurprisingly goes into this fight as the clear betting favourite, with his rematch victory over Kambosos Jr another 12-round masterclass as he cruised to a wide points victory. And everything points to another long night here.

The American’s last six wins have all come on points, with Haney so often able to control fights with his jab. He is likely to try and fight at range against Lomachenko, racking up the rounds without too many risks.

Haney also has a size advantage, a factor that has proved problematic for Lomachenko in the past. He was the smaller fighter against Lopez when losing his WBA and WBO belts, and size remains an issue when he comes up against the best in the 135lbs division.

He will have to take risks in taking the fight to Haney and it promises to be a brilliant bout from a technical perspective, but Lomachenko will likely come up short in his bid to seize the undisputed crown.

Haney to win, via unanimous decision.

Haney vs Lomachenko undercard

23:00 , George Flood

Juno Nakatani vs Andrew Moloney

Raymond Muratalla vs Jeremia Nakathila

Oscar Valdez vs Adam Lopez

Floyd Diaz vs Luis Fernando Saavedra

Nico Ali Walsh vs Danny Rosenberger

Abdullah Mason vs Desmond Lyons

Amari Jones vs Pachino Hill

Emiliano Vargas vs Rafael Jasso

Haney vs Lomachenko time

22:59 , George Flood

It’s set to be another late night/very early start for fight fans in the UK.

Tonight’s main undercard is not due to start until around 1am BST, with ring walks for the main event itself expected at approximately 4am BST.

You can follow all the action across the night right here.

How to watch Haney vs Lomachenko

22:58 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s main card will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action in the UK.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will allow subscribers to watch online via a live stream.

Welcome to Haney vs Lomachenko LIVE coverage!

22:49 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko.

It’s another blockbuster offering from the world-famous MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas tonight as undisputed champion Haney defends all the belts at lightweight against a former pound-for-pound superstar who may well be in the last chance saloon at the very highest level.

Tempers flared at yesterday’s weigh-in and we should be in for a cracking main event, with plenty of intriguing action also to come on tonight’s undercard.

Andrew Moloney and Junto Nakatani go head to head for the vacant WBO super-flyweight title, while Oscar Valdez returns and lightweight challenger Raymond Muratalla takes on a tough test against Jeremiah Nakathila.

You won’t miss a punch with our live fight night blog!