This Hanes Sweatshirt Is Amazon’s Best-Selling Clothing Item Right Now, and It’s on Sale for $14

It has almost 124,000 perfect ratings

People / Tyler Roeland

Cozy season is upon us. If you’re ready to let athleisure reign supreme as temperatures begin to fall, it’s time to reach for soft, comfy sweatshirts. Shoppers are clamoring to get their hands on a particular sweatshirt that’s an Amazon best-seller, and it’s on sale right now.

The item in question? A staple fleece sweatshirt by Hanes, which currently ranks number one in not one but two different best-seller categories — men’s sweatshirts and Amazon’s overall clothing, shoes, and jewelry list. The timeless sweatshirt is usually $18, but right now some colors are on sale for only $14, making it an even more attractive option this season.

Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt in Black, $14 (Save 22%)

Amazon

$18

$14



The Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt comes in a staggering 37 colors, ranging from neutrals like black, gray, and taupe to bolder hues including orange, pink, and purple. It’s made in a soft fleece fabric with cotton sourced from American farms and designed with stitching around the crewneck and ribbed trim.

With more than 123,000 five-star ratings, the sweatshirt has impressed men and women alike. Reviewers say it offers “style and comfort without breaking the bank” and write that the fabric is “super cozy.” One shopper wondered about its quality, but they ended up being impressed, saying, “I was skeptical because it was so cheap, but I got the light gray one and I love it.”

Another shopper who likes their sweatshirts on the larger side said the large size was “perfect” for a “cozy, oversized feel,” adding, “If you’re looking for your new favorite cozy loungewear that you can also wear out [in] public, this is it!” So consider going up a size if want the sweatshirt to be a bit baggy.

As for how well it holds up in the wash, well, customers are impressed with that, too. They said the sweatshirt “holds its shape” and “doesn’t fade,” proving that it will “last a long time.” And it’s not the only Hanes item Amazon shoppers are flocking to — this pullover hoodie has over 124,000 five-star ratings, too.

Get ready for crisp fall and winter mornings by stocking up on this cozy, essential sweatshirt while it’s on sale. Check it out in even more colors below.

Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt in Ash, $14 (Save 22%)

Amazon

$18

$14



Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt in Deep Forest, $14 (Save 22%)

Amazon

$18

$14



Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt in Deep Red, $14 (Save 22%)

Amazon

$18

$14



Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt in Deep Royal, $12 (Save 35%)

Amazon

$18

$12



Shop More Hanes Deals at Amazon

Hanes EcoSmart Hoodie, $12 (Save 45%)

Amazon

$22

$12



Hanes EcoSmart Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt, $18 (Save 25%)

Amazon

$24

$18



Hanes Performance Fleece Joggers, $13 (Save 61%)

Amazon

$33

$13



