Hanes Best-Selling Long Sleeve Shirt Is on Sale for $10 Ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day

Now that fall is here and there’s a chill in the air, it’s time to cover up in cozy sweaters and jackets. If you’re in need of a basic layering piece that can also be worn alone, look no further. This Hanes long sleeve shirt is on sale for just $10 ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day.

The Hanes Originals Long Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt is a versatile wardrobe staple that’s 38 percent off at Amazon right now. The popular shirt is an Amazon best-seller that has earned more than 27,100 five-star ratings from shoppers who have dubbed it a “superior shirt” thanks to its comfortable fit and quality fabric.

Hanes Originals Long Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt

Amazon

$16

$10

Buy on Amazon

The crew neck shirt features a classic fit with long-sleeves that hit at the wrist and a bottom hem that falls at your waist. It’s made with 100 percent cotton that makes the T-shirt soft to the touch and offers plenty of breathability. The Hanes shirt is perfect to wear under jackets, sweaters, and vests thanks to its thin design that hugs your body. One shopper wrote that it’s “perfect for colder weather” and another added that it’s “definitely something everyone needs in their wardrobe.”

Whether you’re working out, running errands, or lounging around the house, this shirt is versatile enough to be worn for every kind of occasion. It can be dressed up or down with jeans and sneakers, leggings and a sweatshirt, or even a skirt and boots. Some shoppers note that the shirt is so cozy, they even wear it to sleep in. One shopper who wears it as a pajama top wrote, “Huge bargain given the 100 percent cotton comfort.”

Several shoppers who work in hospitals even wear it beneath their scrubs throughout the winter to stay warm without sweating. One shopper who is a nurse wrote, “The material has perfect give, provides protection for my arms and launders very nicely.” Plus, it can easily fold into any bag for work or travel, and it can quickly be cleaned by just throwing it with your other laundry to wash.

One shopper wrote, “Must have basic tee! This T-shirt is perfect for layering or wearing on its own…[the] material is soft with just the right amount of stretch. I plan to get every color in my size.” And another shopper added “I originally got a few of these to layer, but they quickly became my favorite base layer, hiking top, lounge top. They are very versatile and oh, so comfy!”

Grab the Hanes Originals Long Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt this fall while it’s on sale for just $10, or keep scrolling to see even more comfy Hanes picks on sale ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day.

Hanes Originals Long Sleeve Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

Amazon

$16

$10

Buy on Amazon

Hanes Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

Amazon

$24

$15

Buy on Amazon

Hanes Originals Tri-Blend Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

$17

$12

Buy on Amazon

Hanes Raglan Sleeve Crewneck Cotton Tee

Amazon

$20

$12

Buy on Amazon

Hanes Full Zip Slub Cotton Jersey Hoodie

Amazon

$24

$14

Buy on Amazon

Hanes Crewneck Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt

Amazon

$18

$11

Buy on Amazon

Hanes Sport Cool Dri Moisture-Wicking Performance Long Sleeve Shirt

Amazon

$18

$13

Buy on Amazon

