Taylor Swift Accepted Travis Kelce's Game Invite Because She Thought It Was a "Fantastic Way to Spend Sunday"

We're gonna keep things short and sweet here since we know you're reading this story for one thing and one thing only: intel on just how we got to the rumor mill b-u-z-z-i-n-g about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce maybe (?!) potentially (?!?!) dating (?!?!?!).

Luckily, we dusted off our best Sherlock Holmes 'fits and texted our sports-loving situationships (for research purposes only, we promise!) to give you all the deets on how this whole sitch started and where Taylor and Travis (Tayvis?) stand now. 👀 Let's begin, shall we?

July 7 and 8, 2023

Taylor performs at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, and it's an absolutely flawless show, per usual. 10/10, no notes!

July 26, 2023

During an episode of his New Heights podcast (which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce), Travis mentions that he had recently gone to a Taylor concert and written his number on a friendship bracelet to give to her (big, big win for the Swifties), but—alas—he wasn't able to shoot his shot.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reveals on the show.

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings



New episode premieres NOW!



Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

Though Taylor usually holds special fan meet-and-greets during her previous tours, she (understandably!) isn't hosting any during the Eras Tour, given that she pours her literal heart and soul into the 3-and-a-half-hour set she does nightly. Travis then opens up about how bummed he was to have missed the singer, but praises her for performing in front of a "wild" crowd at Arrowhead Stadium—aka where he not-so-casually plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he adds, confessing that he was "a little butt-hurt" that he couldn't chat with her. "She doesn’t meet anybody—or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal," he jokes. In-ter-est-ing!

September 12, 2023

Taylor and Travis are reportedly in the "talking" phase of their 'ship, but are still being v ~casual~ (read: not officially dating) about the whole thing given their hectic schedules, per a source who speaks with Entertainment Tonight. Additionally, yet another insider confesses to the outlet that, "Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

And all of this ^^ intel follows other reports that the pair is "quietly hanging out." Enter: the Messenger, which earlier in the day published intel that a source had revealed to them that, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out" and that, "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

September 14, 2023

The NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano reposts an interview with Travis from August 2, in which he asks the footballer about Taylor. Specifically, the clip reveals him question Travis on whether he really tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

"I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life. I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I’m not gonna give you anything," the athlete is seen saying.

But wait! There's more...Travis *also* shuts down further questions on the matter when asked whether Taylor has "reached out," telling the camera, "And that’s gonna wrap it up here..." Honestly? This entire exchange is giving a full-on PR masterclass, and I, for one, am here for it!

Also on September 14, 2023...

Retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez fully catches Travis's brother Jason off guard with a question following the Philadelphia Eagles's Thursday night game, and it seems as though the athlete took a few notes from his younger brother lol.

Tony Gonzalez tries to get Jason Kelce to give up the inside info on Travis & Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/T45c6emDxh — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 15, 2023

"I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment," the Philadelphia Eagles player tells Tony Gonzalez before plugging his brother’s 2016 reality dating series Catching Kelce, which was beyond iconic if ya ask me:

"Ever since Catching Kelce, everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’s love life. I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with," he adds.

Aaaaaaand scene!

September 17, 2023

Sports commentator Ian Eagle hilariously trolls Travis while the Kansas City Chiefs play the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the jokes are truly *chef's kiss*. Case in point? After Travis scores his first touchdown, he says, "Kelce finds a blank space for the score!" Per TMZ he also makes a "shake it off" joke to really hammer the point home. Well 👏🏻 played 👏🏻.

September 18, 2023

Taylor causes quiiiiite the stir after she's spotted in New York wearing a necklace with Kelce’s birthstone—an opal—on it. And though the whole thing could totally be chalked up to transparent coincidence, no one loves an Easter egg more than Swifties, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Also on September 18, 2023...

Travis hits the comments on Rich Eisen's Instagram (yet another sports commentator-slash-troller), saying, per Entertainment Tonight, "Well played Rich…. Well played 👏🏻😂."

The video is truly laugh out loud levels of funny—like, even down to the caption Rich uses, so def check it out:

September 20, 2022

During an appearance on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP, Jason is asked yet again about the potential love story (heh) between his brother and Taylor. "It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis’s love life,” Jason says, per People. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world." But, he continues, "having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile—no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."

“I believe it is 100% true” - @JasonKelce on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 👀



Did we just break pop culture news?? pic.twitter.com/3cimw6Nzrx — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) September 20, 2023

Well! Then!

September 21, 2023

More details from the Messenger emerge after the outlet speaks with a source who makes the claim that Tay and Travis, "have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her."

The source adds: "They are seeing where things go." However, apparently the singer's friends are "always playfully suggesting people to set her up with," which means there might be some competition on the line...👀 The insider also dishes that Taylor is "in her fun girl era and strictly having fun right now." *Paris Hilton voice* Loves it!

Also on September 21, 2023

Travis finally (!!) reacts to the ongoing rumors that he and Taylor have struck up a romance. "I'll tell you what, it's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten," Travis dishes on The Pat McAfee Show. "I think it's, right now, it's like an old game in school called telephone, where everyone's just whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff, and then you got, you know, no one actually knows what's going on, especially when you've got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides—he doesn't know, it's true, it's this and that."

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift..



"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead..



We'll see what happens in the near future"



🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

The footballer also adds that his brother has "obviously been having a whole lot of fun since that, and he's still having fun, and then not even a week later telling everyone it's 100% true. I mean the guy is absolutely ridiculous, can't stay out of the fricken headlines...please everyone stop asking my brother about my love life."

As for the million dollar question as to whether or not he's dating the musician, Travis simply says: "I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court, and I told her 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So we'll see what happens in the near future."

September 24, 2023

Well well well, look who showed up at Travis' game. At Arrowhead. And sat next to his mom!!!!!!

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs 👀



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/o4Qku6eWF7 — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2023

Meanwhile, a source tells People that "Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends. Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.' She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.”

