Handwritten letter from Princess Diana discussing Prince William's birthday is up for auction

Photo credit: Bettmann - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

A thank you letter that Princess Diana wrote to a police sergeant in 1989 has emerged at auction. In the handwritten note, the princess thanks Sergeant Plumb for organising a motorcycle display at Prince William's 7th birthday party.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Written on 21st June 1989 and sent to Scotland Yard's Special Escort Group, the letter is signed by the Princess of Wales.

"Dear Sgt Plumb, It was so very kind of you and your team to have come here today on William’s birthday," the princess wrote. "I cannot begin to tell you what pleasure the display gave to all those little people and their mothers!"



Photo credit: Tim Graham - Getty Images

Diana continued, "I know how particularly busy you all are at the moment, so it meant even more to us that you and the motorbike boys were able to take part in the birthday celebrations! This comes with our warmest possible thanks. Yours sincerely Diana, William, Harry."



The letter has a current bid of £7,500.

Another letter, written by Princess Diana’s Lady-in-Waiting, Ann Beckwith-Smith, is also included in the auction. Beckwith-Smith wrote, "The Princess of Wales was enormously grateful to Sgt. Plumb and his team for ensuring that Prince William’s seventh birthday was such a very special occasion and the display was enjoyed by grown-ups and children alike."

You Might Also Like