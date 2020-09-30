Handwara police files chargesheet against 4 terrorists, 3 associates of LeT outfit

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): Handwara police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against four terrorists and three associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

The Chargesheet has been filed with regard to an FIR lodged at police station of Handwara.

The FIR pertains to the incident dated April 3, 2020, when Handwara Police along with the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested four terrorists and three associates of Let outfit, said the police.

The chargesheet has been filed against 4 terrorists;Parvaiz Ahmad Chopan S/o Ab Rashid Chopan, Mudasir Ahmad Pandith, Mohd Shafi Shiekh, Burhan Din Wani and three LeT associates:Azad Ahmad Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Baba, Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo for their role in hatching Conspiracy for the act, Harbouring militants and giving Support to the organisation.

After the conclusion of the investigation, the Chargesheet has been filed before the Competent Court by Handwara Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), Indian Arms Act, and substantive offences thereof subsequent to obtaining necessary Government sanction for prosecution under UA(P)Act, the police added. (ANI)

