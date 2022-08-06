Handsworth vs Sleaford Town LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more

Sports Staff
·1 min read
A general view of the Stade Auguste-Delaune II (Getty Images)
A general view of the Stade Auguste-Delaune II (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Handsworth take on Sleaford Town in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Handsworth FC - Sleaford Town FC

Handsworth vs Sleaford Town

15:32 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Merrifield says he's vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota. “I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine. Merrifield

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Coach Bob Bradley believes Toronto FC now has framework in place to build off

    Bob Bradley knew what he was getting into at Toronto FC. An astute soccer brain with a vested interest in Toronto given son Michael has called it home since 2014, the veteran coach had watched the club closely from afar. He knew he faced a massive clean-up job taking over last November in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021. "I have avoided all year being specific about anybody who's not here any more and I'm not going to change that. But there was a lot to undo around here," said Bradle

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com